Nation, Current Affairs

I feel your pain, will help judiciary to reduce case backlog: Modi to CJI

PTI
Published Apr 2, 2017, 2:36 pm IST
Updated Apr 2, 2017, 2:38 pm IST
Justice Khehar asked judges to consider sitting in courts for 5 days during vacation to clear at least 10 cases each day.
PM Modi speaking at closing ceremony of Allahabad HC's 150th year celebrations. (Photo: ANI Twitter)
 PM Modi speaking at closing ceremony of Allahabad HC's 150th year celebrations. (Photo: ANI Twitter)

Allahabad (UP): Prime Minister Narendra Modi today assured Chief Justice J S Khehar that his government will make all efforts to back his resolve to reduce burden on the judiciary and pendency of cases.

"I assure the Chief Justice that government will back his 'sankalp' (resolve) to bring down the burden on the judiciary and reduce pendency of cases," he said in his address at the sesquicentennial celebrations marking 150 years of the Allahabad High Court.

Noting that he felt that there was an element of "pain" in the speech of Justice Khehar, Modi said the government had done away with 1200 old laws to find a way out of the maze of the statues and also help the judiciary in modernising the system.

He asked the people working on startups to bring about innovations to strengthen the judicial system.

The Prime Minister lauded the steps being taken by the Chief Justice to make use of technology in simplifying the working in the courts and bring about qualitative change.

Modi also said video conferencing should be used for deposition made in courts by those facing trial, the witnesses and officials to prevent wastage of time and money.

He appealed to the judiciary, the government and the people to make 2022, the 75th year of Independence, a target year to take the country to greater heights.

Earlier addressing the gathering, Justice Khehar raise the issue of pendency of cases in courts including the Supreme Court and said he was taking steps to reduce the burden on the judiciary.

He asked the judges to consider sitting in courts for five days during vacation to clear at least 10 cases each day and bring down the pendency.

"This way thousands of small matters like matrimonial disputes and mediation cases can be settled and arrears of cases brought down" he said and referred to a system of court management under which pendency of cases in Malaysia had been brought down to one-fifth.

He said he proposes to have three constitution benches during this summer vacation to help reduce the arrears in the apex court.

On the issue of simplification of procedure, Justice Khehar said he is making efforts to make the system paperless in the Supreme Court in a month or so.

The gathering was attended by UP and West Bengal governors Ram Naik and K N Tripathi, Union Law Minister Ravi Shankar Prasad, UP Chief Minister Yogi Adtiyanath, Allahabad High Court CJI Dilip B Bhosale and members from the legal fraternity.

Tags: narendra modi, js khehar, pending case, allahabad hc
Location: India, Uttar Pradesh, Allahabad

Technology Gallery

Samsung launched the Galaxy S8 and the S8+ yesterday in its Unpacked event held in New York.

Behold the Samsung Galaxy S8 and Galaxy S8+
Samsung will be officially launching the Galaxy S8 smartphone on March 29. However, before the release, we have accumulated images of the two models revealing its looks and features. (Photo: Winfuture)

Samsung Galaxy S8, S8 Plus in full glory
Ahead of the new generation of Nokia feature phones we take a look at some of the famous phones they launched.

Nokia phones through the ages
As an 18-foot (5.5-m) stretch of the 787-9, the 787-10 will deliver the 787 family’s preferred passenger experience and long range with up to 10 per cent better fuel use and emissions than the competition.

Boeing debuts 787-10, a new 330-passenger aircraft
Samsung, in their investigation, concluded faulty battery design to be responsible for the Galaxy Note 7 incidents that made the company to recall 96 per cent of the sold units. (Photo Credits: Screengrab from a YouTube video by Samsung.)

A tour of Samsung’s Galaxy Note 7 testing lab
2007: Apple CEO Steve Jobs unveiling the first iPhone, the iPhone 2G. (Photo: AFP)

Apple iPhone: A decade of evolution
ADVERTISEMENT

MOST POPULAR

 

Watching porn before the first date increases chances of success

Sharing personal information makes the other person reciprocate (Photo: YouTube)
 

Simple technique involving yoga helps women achieve a 'super orgasm'

Scientists have come up with simple yet effective tips (Photo: YouTube)
 

IPL 2017: Virat Kohli's availability to be assessed in second week of April

The BCCI said Virat Kohli will undergo rehabilitation for the shoulder injury sustained during the Ranchi Test. (Photo: BCCI)
 

IPL 2017: Umesh Yadav could play in KKR's first home game

KKR take on Kings XI Punjab on April 13 here after playing Gujarat Lions (April 7) and Mumbai Indians (April 9) away. (Photo: BCCI)
 

On this day: Gautam Gambhir, MS Dhoni lead India to 2011 World Cup glory

MS Dhoni sealed the win with his trademark six. (Photo: AFP)
 

Watch: Sridevi grips you with her intense act in intriguing teaser of Mom

Screengrabs from the teaser of 'Mom.'
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT

More From Current Affairs

SC rejects plea to stop MPs from practising other professions

Supreme Court of India (Photo: AP)

SC dismisses plea seeking action against Bangladeshi migrants

Supreme Court of India. (Photo: File)

Political parties under RTI: CIC puts matter in 'abeyance'

Mathur's direction to keep the hearing in abeyance comes in spite of a 2014 order of the Delhi High Court to the Commission to decide within six months the complaint filed by Jain. (Photo: Videograb)

'Organised fleecing, legalised pilferage' by BJP against common man: Cong

Congress spokesperson Randeep Singh Surjewala. (Photo: File)

Stop underutilisation of funds by FSSAI: Parliamentary panel to Govt

The status of safety, regulation, manufacturing, processing, distribution, sale and import of food items for human consumption shows a
ADVERTISEMENT
Home Asian Age Andhrabhoomi Financial Chronicle About Us Contact Us Classifieds Book Classifieds Feedback E-Paper Privacy Policy

Copyright © 2015 - 2017 Deccan Chronicle.

Designed, Developed & Maintained By Daksham