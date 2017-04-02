Nation, Current Affairs

Hic! Chennai almost goes dry after Supreme Court directive

DECCAN CHRONICLE.
Published Apr 2, 2017, 1:21 am IST
Updated Apr 2, 2017, 1:40 am IST
Top court order shuts bars, liquor shops.
In Tamil Nadu, a total of 2,700 Tasmac shops was closed on Saturday and 50 per cent of it was in Chennai, Kancheepuram and Tiruvallur.
 In Tamil Nadu, a total of 2,700 Tasmac shops was closed on Saturday and 50 per cent of it was in Chennai, Kancheepuram and Tiruvallur.

Chennai: With the Supreme Court ban on liquor in hotels and bars located on highways coming into effect from Saturday, a majority of bars in star hotels on city’s arterial roads like Anna Salai, Poonamallee high road, Jawaharlal Nehru Road, GST Road, Old Mahabalipuram Road and East Coast Road went dry.

Apart from government owned Tasmac shops and attached bars, star hotels on these roads were asked by the excise department not to sell liquor in their outlets   from Saturday because these roads managed by highways department and not by Chennai corporation. The Supreme Court on Friday ordered shutdown of liquor shops and bars on all highways across the country with a view to bringing down the accidents due to drunken driving.

According to bar consultant Arasu Dennis, half of the city has gone dry on Saturday. “I feel it should not apply to those bars and pubs functioning in city limits. If you are talking about drunken driving and speeding on highways, you should implement it beyond city limits,” he said.

When contacted, representatives of star hotels located in Guindy and Anna Salai said that they were abiding by the SC order and the management will chalk out future plans after consulting with the legal teams.

Tags: tasmac shops, chennai corporation
Location: India, Tamil Nadu, Chennai (Madras)

Entertainment Gallery

When it comes to being sartorially on point, no one can beat our Bollywood stars. (Photo: Viral Bhayani)

Aamir, Sonakshi, Shraddha, others are the quintessential style icons
Aishwarya Rai Bachchan and family hosted a dinner for well wishers on Thursday in memory of her late father Krishnaraj Rai, who passed away on March 18. (Photo: Viral Bhayani)

Aishwarya Rai Bachchan, family host dinner in memory of father
Several Bollywood stars attended the AsiaSpa Awards held in Mumbai on Thursday. (Photo: Viral Bhayani)

Jacqueline, Rekha, Aditi, other stars look stunning at awards show
A special prayer meet was held in memory of Aishwarya Rai Bachchan's father Krishnaraj Rai, who passed away earlier this month, on Thursday where the Bachchan and Rai family members were present. (Photo: Viral Bhayani)

Aishwarya, Aaradhya and Abhishek pay tribute to Krishnaraj Rai at prayer meet
Bollywood celebrities were snapped by shutterbugs at various locations in Mumbai on Wednesday. (Photo: Viral Bhayani)

Varun, Anushka, Shraddha, Kriti, other stars impress with their casual style
Numerous stars from the film industry were present for a screening of the Taapsee Pannu-starrer 'Naam Shabana' in Mumbai on Wednesday. (Photo: Viral Bhayani)

Bollywood stars watch Taapsee Pannu's Naam Shabana at screening
ADVERTISEMENT

MOST POPULAR

 

Himalayan glaciers, lakes, forests granted status of 'living entities'

Himalayan glacier (Photo: AP)
 

Ola, Xiaomi prank consumers with robotic wheels, smart bikes

Ola Wheels
 

Mitchell Starc sends congratulatory message to the ‘wrong’ Virat Kohli on Twitter

Mitchell Starc's wrongly sent message to a Virat Kohli fan was the talk of the town after the India-Australia Test series. (Photo: Cricket australia/ AFP)
 

Salman and Iulia cozy up in Maldives as Khandaan rings in Ahil’s birthday!

The Khandaan flew to Maldives to celebrate Ahil's birthday.
 

Dora movie review: Nayanthara's terrific screen presence rules the film

Still from the film
 

Watch | Samsung Galaxy S8’s ‘face unlock’ security feature flawed

The Face Unlock feature was ‘supposedly’ another mode of secure unlocking that Samsung is said to have put on its flagships.
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT

More From Current Affairs

Arrival to India was a moment of freedom : Dalai Lama

Tibetan spiritual leader Dalai Lama (Photo: File)

Drunk DU students follow Smriti Irani's car, held

Union Textiles Minister Smriti Irani. (Photo: PTI)

SpiceJet cancels Ravindra Gaikwad's ticket

Shiv Sena MP Ravindra Gaikwad (Photo: ANI)

Terms like 'Muslim terrorists' wrong: Dalai Lama

Tibetan spiritual leader the Dalai Lama (Photo: PTI)

If banks can be hacked then why can’t EVMs tampered: Cong to EC

The delegation comprised Digivijaya Singh, Jytiraditya Scindia, Mohan Prakash, K C Mittal and Vivek Tankha, who told the EC to discontinue use of EVMs.(Photo: File)
ADVERTISEMENT
Home Asian Age Andhrabhoomi Financial Chronicle About Us Contact Us Classifieds Book Classifieds Feedback E-Paper Privacy Policy

Copyright © 2015 - 2017 Deccan Chronicle.

Designed, Developed & Maintained By Daksham