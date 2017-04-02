Nation, Current Affairs

FIR filed against drunk DU students who chased Smriti Irani's car

PTI/ANI
Published Apr 2, 2017, 8:34 am IST
Updated Apr 2, 2017, 9:07 am IST
FIR has been filed under Sec 354 D (stalking) and Sec 509 (word, gesture or act intended to insult the modesty of a woman) of the IPC.
Union Minister Smriti Irani. (Photo: PTI)
New Delhi: Four DU students, who followed Union minister Smriti Irani's car in Lutyens Delhi in an "inebriated" state, have been arrested and and FIR filed against them for allegedly stalking and outraging the modesty of a woman.

Till last night, they were detained but later they were arrested for allegedly stalking and using words and gestures to outrage the modesty of a woman, police said.

The all four accused are now out on bail, said an NDTV report. They will be produced in a court today.

A PCR call was received around 5 PM that four youths in a car were indulging in "unwanted action", said a senior police officer.

A call was received from the minister's staff yesterday that the youths were trying to overtake her vehicle near Moti Bagh flyover and their actions were unwanted.

With the help of PCR van, the car was intercepted near the US Embassy.

The four youths were apprehended and taken into custody. Their medical examination was carried out and it was found that they had consumed alcohol.

They stay in a PG in Vasant village and had liquor at a friend's birthday party. After the party,  they were driving around for fun last evening.

