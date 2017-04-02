Nation, Current Affairs

Even Muslims have realised that terrorism wants to defame Islam: Rajnath

ANI
Published Apr 2, 2017, 3:09 pm IST
Updated Apr 2, 2017, 3:09 pm IST
Stating that terrorism is being dealt with the way it should be, Rajnath said India will be successful in this.
Home Minister Rajnath Singh. (Photo: ANI Twitter)
 Home Minister Rajnath Singh. (Photo: ANI Twitter)

New Delhi: Asserting that security forces are giving a befitting reply to the terrorists, Union Home Minister Rajnath Singh on Sunday said even the Muslims have realised that terrorism is an attempt to defame Islam.

"The security forces are giving befitting reply to the terrorists. Even the Muslims have realised that terrorism is an attempt to defame Islam. The security forces are responding to terrorism in an appropriate manner. The entire country is united against terrorism," Singh told ANI enroute Kerala where he shall attend a programme organised by BKV to mark the Navathi celebration of senior leader P. Parameshwaran.

Asserting that Pakistan sponsored terrorists are using social media to gather crowds, Singh earlier on Friday urged the Kashmiri youth not to get influenced by them.

"Pakistan sponsored terrorists are trying to create panic in Jammu and Kashmir. They are trying to destabilize. We are replying in the same manner. There is a new trend to pelt stones on security forces during the anti-terror operations. They are being influenced by Pakistani forces. I appeal to them not to be influenced. Pakistan groups are using social media to gather crowd," he said.

Stating that terrorism is being dealt with the way it should be, Rajnath said India will be successful in this.

Jammu and Kashmir Director General of Police (DGP) S. P. Vaid yesterday alleged that Pakistan is responsible for instigating the youth of the Kashmir Valley to pelt stones during encounters.

"There is misuse of social media by the people, who are inimical to the peace of valley and our country. As the encounter starts, they start using social media, instigating young boys to reach the place of encounter and throw stones so that terrorists can get out of the spot. Some of these accounts have been traced across (Pakistan)," Vaid told ANI.

Tags: rajnath singh, terrorism, muslims, islam
Location: India, Delhi, New Delhi

Technology Gallery

Samsung launched the Galaxy S8 and the S8+ yesterday in its Unpacked event held in New York.

Behold the Samsung Galaxy S8 and Galaxy S8+
Samsung will be officially launching the Galaxy S8 smartphone on March 29. However, before the release, we have accumulated images of the two models revealing its looks and features. (Photo: Winfuture)

Samsung Galaxy S8, S8 Plus in full glory
Ahead of the new generation of Nokia feature phones we take a look at some of the famous phones they launched.

Nokia phones through the ages
As an 18-foot (5.5-m) stretch of the 787-9, the 787-10 will deliver the 787 family’s preferred passenger experience and long range with up to 10 per cent better fuel use and emissions than the competition.

Boeing debuts 787-10, a new 330-passenger aircraft
Samsung, in their investigation, concluded faulty battery design to be responsible for the Galaxy Note 7 incidents that made the company to recall 96 per cent of the sold units. (Photo Credits: Screengrab from a YouTube video by Samsung.)

A tour of Samsung’s Galaxy Note 7 testing lab
2007: Apple CEO Steve Jobs unveiling the first iPhone, the iPhone 2G. (Photo: AFP)

Apple iPhone: A decade of evolution
ADVERTISEMENT

MOST POPULAR

 

Watching porn before the first date increases chances of success

Sharing personal information makes the other person reciprocate (Photo: YouTube)
 

Simple technique involving yoga helps women achieve a 'super orgasm'

Scientists have come up with simple yet effective tips (Photo: YouTube)
 

IPL 2017: Virat Kohli's availability to be assessed in second week of April

The BCCI said Virat Kohli will undergo rehabilitation for the shoulder injury sustained during the Ranchi Test. (Photo: BCCI)
 

IPL 2017: Umesh Yadav could play in KKR's first home game

KKR take on Kings XI Punjab on April 13 here after playing Gujarat Lions (April 7) and Mumbai Indians (April 9) away. (Photo: BCCI)
 

On this day: Gautam Gambhir, MS Dhoni lead India to 2011 World Cup glory

MS Dhoni sealed the win with his trademark six. (Photo: AFP)
 

Watch: Sridevi grips you with her intense act in intriguing teaser of Mom

Screengrabs from the teaser of 'Mom.'
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT

More From Current Affairs

SC rejects plea to stop MPs from practising other professions

Supreme Court of India (Photo: AP)

SC dismisses plea seeking action against Bangladeshi migrants

Supreme Court of India. (Photo: File)

Political parties under RTI: CIC puts matter in 'abeyance'

Mathur's direction to keep the hearing in abeyance comes in spite of a 2014 order of the Delhi High Court to the Commission to decide within six months the complaint filed by Jain. (Photo: Videograb)

'Organised fleecing, legalised pilferage' by BJP against common man: Cong

Congress spokesperson Randeep Singh Surjewala. (Photo: File)

Stop underutilisation of funds by FSSAI: Parliamentary panel to Govt

The status of safety, regulation, manufacturing, processing, distribution, sale and import of food items for human consumption shows a
ADVERTISEMENT
Home Asian Age Andhrabhoomi Financial Chronicle About Us Contact Us Classifieds Book Classifieds Feedback E-Paper Privacy Policy

Copyright © 2015 - 2017 Deccan Chronicle.

Designed, Developed & Maintained By Daksham