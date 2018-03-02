search on deccanchronicle.com
Nation, Current Affairs

Can’t confirm reports of Nirav Modi’s presence in country, says US

PTI
Published Mar 2, 2018, 7:57 am IST
Updated Mar 2, 2018, 8:03 am IST
A Look Out Circular has been issued against Modi, Choksi to keep a tab on their entry at all land, air and sea ports in India.
Nirav Modi, his uncle Mehul Choksi and others are being investigated by multiple probe agencies following a complaint by the PNB that they allegedly cheated the nationalised bank to the tune of over Rs 12,000 crore. (Photo: File)
 Nirav Modi, his uncle Mehul Choksi and others are being investigated by multiple probe agencies following a complaint by the PNB that they allegedly cheated the nationalised bank to the tune of over Rs 12,000 crore. (Photo: File)

Washington/New Delhi: The United States government is aware of media reports that diamond jeweller Nirav Modi is in the country but is unable to confirm them, a State Department official said on Friday.

"We are aware of recent media reports that Nirav Modi is in the United States but cannot confirm them," the spokesperson told PTI when asked about reports that the Indian businessman is in New York.

 

Asked if the department is providing any assistance to the Indian government in tracing Modi, the spokesperson said, "We refer you to the Department of Justice for questions on legal assistance to the Indian authorities in relation to their investigation of Mr Modi".

The Department of Justice declined to comment on Modi. Modi, his uncle Mehul Choksi and others are being investigated by multiple probe agencies following a complaint by the Punjab National Bank (PNB) that they allegedly cheated the nationalised bank to the tune of over Rs 12,000 crore, with the purported involvement of a few employees of the bank.

They allegedly acquired fraudulent letters of undertaking (LoUs) from its Brady House branch in Fort area for overseas credit from other lenders.

The Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) and the Enforcement Directorate (ED) have registered two FIRs each in this case. Modi, his family, and Choksi, the promoter of Gitanjali Gems, left the country in early January, much before the CBI received a complaint from the PNB.

On being asked by the CBI to join its investigation into the alleged fraud, Modi refused, saying he has "business abroad". The CBI then directed him to contact the embassy of India in a country where he is staying so that his travel to India can be arranged.

A Look Out Circular (LoC), also known as a blue corner notice, has already been issued against Modi and Choksi to keep a tab on their entry at all land, air and sea ports in India.

Tags: pnb fraud, nirav modi, mehul choksi, us department of justice




ADVERTISEMENT

MOST POPULAR

 

Medics carry out record-breaking five transplants in 36 hours

The hospital has carried out 88 transplants so far this financial year and expects to do 95. It performed the UK’s first successful heart transplant in 1979. (Photo: Pixabay)
 

Holi 2018: 5 things you probably did not know about festival of colours

Holi is an ancient Hindu festival that celebrates the arrival of spring and the victory of good over evil. (Photo: AP)
 

Samsung Galaxy S9 beats Apple iPhone X's display

The Galaxy S9 matches or sets many new Smartphone Display Performance Records, earning DisplayMate’s highest ever A+ grade.
 

Video: Fierce battle between tiger and bear caught on camera in Maharashtra

The bear’s fur protected her from further attack since the hair didn’t let the tiger maintain a grip (Photo: YouTube)
 

Oppo R15 teaser leaked: Sports an iPhone X notch, is this the OnePlus 6?

Oppo R15 render leak (Image: Weibo)
 

Fatty fish could help drastically reduce risk of multiple sclerosis: Study

Fatty fish could help drastically reduce risk of multiple sclerosis. (Photo: Pixabay)
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT

More From Current Affairs

Karnataka CM Siddaramaiah launches world’s largest solar park

Chief Minister Siddaramaiah speaks after inaugurating ‘Shakti Sthala’, the world’s largest solar park, at Thirumani in Pavagada taluk on Thursday

Belagavi: Maneka inspects ‘illegal’ slaughter houses, demands CBI probe

Union Minister Maneka Gandhi arrives in Belagavi’s Autonagar on Thursday to inspect the slaughter houses in the locality

Karnataka: Centre may not put off elections, say experts

Election Commission of India

Prison irregularities: Panel recommends CID probe

Into alleged irregularities in Bengaluru Central Jail last year, has recommended CID inquiry against senior jail staff for alleged misappropriation in the prisons department. (Representational image)

Bengaluru riddled with accident spots

Old Madras Road, Tumakuru Road and Ballari Road are the top three accident black spots identified by the city traffic police. (Representational Image)
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
Home Asian Age Andhrabhoomi Financial Chronicle About Us Contact Us Classifieds Book Classifieds Feedback Careers E-Paper Privacy Policy

Copyright © 2015 - 2018 Deccan Chronicle.

Designed, Developed & Maintained By Daksham