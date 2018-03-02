search on deccanchronicle.com
Terror fight is not against any religion: PM Modi

Published Mar 2, 2018, 12:33 am IST
Updated Mar 2, 2018, 12:33 am IST
King Abdullah also spoke about the “need to take back the airwaves and the Internet from the voices of hatred”.
Prime Minister Narendra Modi addresses a conference on 'Islamic Heritage: Promoting Understanding & Moderation', where Jordan's King Abdullah II Ibn Al Hussein was also present. (Photo: Twitter | @MEAIndia)
New Delhi: In what is seen as an outreach towards Muslims, Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Thursday said action against terrorism and radicalisation was not directed against any religion, but aimed at countering a mindset that leads to misguided youth inflicting atrocities on innocents.  He said complete prosperity and progress was possible only when Muslim youths have the Holy Quran in one hand and a computer in the other. “Indian democracy is a celebration of our age-old plurality,” he said at an event where Jordan’s King Abdullah,  delivered a special address. 

He said complete prosperity and progress was possible only when Muslim youths have the Holy Quran in one hand and a computer in the other. "Indian democracy is a celebration of our age-old plurality," Mr Modi said at an event where Jordan's King Abdullah, a direct descendant of Prophet Muhammad, delivered a special address on "Islamic Heritage: Promoting Understanding and Moderation".  Delivering his address, the Jordanian monarch said today's global war against terror was not a fight between different religions but rather one that pits the moderates of all faiths and communities against extremists who spread hatred and violence. 

 

King Abdullah also spoke about the “need to take back the airwaves and the Internet from the voices of hatred”. He said the global fight against terror was one against hate and violence, and not directed at Muslims. Indian government sources said the Jordanian King’s speech was extremely significant as he was the direct descendant of the Prophet. Mr Modi was also seen interacting informally with Indian Muslim clerics after the function.  Observers noted that the King of Jordan had chosen a forum in India, home to one of the largest Muslim populations in the world, and not in a Western country for his address.

