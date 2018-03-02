search on deccanchronicle.com
P Chidambaram mastermind in INX case, says BJP

DECCAN CHRONICLE.
Published Mar 2, 2018, 1:07 am IST
Updated Mar 2, 2018, 1:07 am IST
Karti Chidambaram was arrested by the CBI at Chennai Airport on his return from the UK.
 P Chidambaram

New Delhi: Training its guns on former finance minister P. Chidambaram over the INX Media bribery case, the BJP on Thursday said the senior Congress leader himself facilitated and orchestrated the corruption for which his son Karti was arrested by the CBI on Wednesday. “This is a serious act of economic corruption and financial misdemeanor, and the former finance minister is directly in the line of fire with the deposition of Indrani Mukerjea (co-accused and co-owner of INX media). This is an open and shut case of political corruption,” said BJP spokesperson G.V.L. Narasimha Rao, dismissing Congress allegations of calling the case an example of political vendetta.

On Thursday, a court sent Karti Chidambaram to CBI custody till March 6. The court rejected his plea for home-cooked food but allowed him to keep his gold chains on.  Mr BJP leader claimed that the facts of the case show that private gains were made by INX media and Karti Chidambaram and his company as government process was subverted to help them. Karti Chidambaram was arrested by the CBI at Chennai Airport on his return from the UK.

 

Tags: p chidambaram, karti chidamabaram, inx media case




