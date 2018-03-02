search on deccanchronicle.com
Karti’s interrogation to lead to P Chidambaram’s prosecution: Subramanian Swamy

ANI
Published Mar 2, 2018, 12:44 pm IST
Updated Mar 2, 2018, 12:47 pm IST
BJP leader Subramanian Swamy said that the court took the right decision by sending Karti to CBI remand.
On Abhishek Manu Singhvi's argument that Karti was in no way related to any of the firms named in the case, Subramanian Swamy said that that argument holds no ground. (Photo: ANI)
 On Abhishek Manu Singhvi's argument that Karti was in no way related to any of the firms named in the case, Subramanian Swamy said that that argument holds no ground. (Photo: ANI)

New Delhi: BJP MP Subramanian Swamy on Friday hailed Delhi court's decision to send former finance minister P Chidambaram's son Karti Chidambaram to Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) custody in INX media case.

Speaking to ANI, Swamy said that the court took the right decision by sending Karti to CBI remand.

 

"The arguments put forward by Karti's counsel Abhishek Manu Sighvi did not hold much water as they were not true and hence the court ruled against them and send Karti to CBI custody" he said.

"This will enable the CBI to confront Karti with his CA who has already confirmed everything. Karti's interrogation will also serve the larger purpose of establishing P Chidambaram's connection to the case which will lead to prosecution," he added.

Swamy further trained guns at P Chidambaram and said, "It was P Chidambaram who had approved the project. The project was meant for only Rs 5 crores but after P Chidambaram's approval more than Rs 305 crores were brought in. This clearly points towards money laundering".

On Abhishek Manu Singhvi's argument that Karti was in no way related to any of the firms named in the case, Swamy said that that argument holds no ground.

Karti has been accused of illegally taking service charges for obtaining Foreign Investment Promotion Board (FIPB) clearance to the INX Media for receiving funds from abroad worth Rs 305 crore in 2007 when his father was the finance minister in the Congress-led UPA Government.

In May 2017, the Enforcement Directorate (ED) had registered a money laundering case against Karti for his role in facilitating clearance from the FIPB for INX Media Ltd and its directors, Peter and Indrani Mukerjea.

Tags: p chidambaram, karti chidambaram, subramanian swamy, inx media case
Location: India, Delhi, New Delhi




