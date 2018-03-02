search on deccanchronicle.com
Nation, Current Affairs

India's stand ‘clear’, Dalai Lama free to carry out religious activities

ANI
Published Mar 2, 2018, 11:57 am IST
Updated Mar 2, 2018, 12:10 pm IST
Ministry of External Affairs said, 'His Holiness is accorded all freedom to carry out his religious activities in India.'
The govt clarification comes in the wake of reports that appeared in a certain section of the media stating that the Centre had allegedly asked to skip Dalai Lama events, in a bid to mend fences with Beijing. (Photo: File/AP)
 The govt clarification comes in the wake of reports that appeared in a certain section of the media stating that the Centre had allegedly asked to skip Dalai Lama events, in a bid to mend fences with Beijing. (Photo: File/AP)

New Delhi: An official government spokesperson on Friday clarified that Tibetan spiritual leader the Dalai Lama has been "accorded all freedom to carry out his religious activities in India."

The clarification comes in the wake of reports that appeared in a certain section of the media stating that the Centre had allegedly asked to skip Dalai Lama events, in a bid to mend fences with Beijing.

 

In this regard, the Ministry of External Affairs reiterated that New Delhi's stance on the spiritual leader was "clear and consistent."

"Government of India's position on His Holiness the Dalai Lama is clear and consistent. He is a revered religious leader and is deeply respected by the people of India. There is no change in that position. His Holiness is accorded all freedom to carry out his religious activities in India," the statement read.

Earlier in February, Foreign Secretary Vijay Gokhale had reportedly issued an official statement asking to skip all functions of the Dalai Lama, seeking to be an embodiment of India's commitment to mending ties with China.

The note was reportedly issued a day before the foreign secretary departed for Beijing to hold talks with China's Vice Foreign Minister Kong Xuanyou, Foreign Minister Wang and State Councillor Yang Jiechi.

Tags: indo-china ties, dalai lama, indo-tibet ties, vijay gokhale
Location: India, Delhi, New Delhi




ADVERTISEMENT

MOST POPULAR

 

Medics carry out record-breaking five transplants in 36 hours

The hospital has carried out 88 transplants so far this financial year and expects to do 95. It performed the UK’s first successful heart transplant in 1979. (Photo: Pixabay)
 

Holi 2018: 5 things you probably did not know about festival of colours

Holi is an ancient Hindu festival that celebrates the arrival of spring and the victory of good over evil. (Photo: AP)
 

Samsung Galaxy S9 beats Apple iPhone X's display

The Galaxy S9 matches or sets many new Smartphone Display Performance Records, earning DisplayMate’s highest ever A+ grade.
 

Video: Fierce battle between tiger and bear caught on camera in Maharashtra

The bear’s fur protected her from further attack since the hair didn’t let the tiger maintain a grip (Photo: YouTube)
 

Oppo R15 teaser leaked: Sports an iPhone X notch, is this the OnePlus 6?

Oppo R15 render leak (Image: Weibo)
 

Fatty fish could help drastically reduce risk of multiple sclerosis: Study

Fatty fish could help drastically reduce risk of multiple sclerosis. (Photo: Pixabay)
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT

More From Current Affairs

India expects no immediate hit on steel exports after US import curbs: govt official

'We have only 2 per cent of our exports to US so no immediate dent, but validity of Section 232 is stretched to be used as tariff barrier,' India’s Steel Secretary Aruna Sharma said. (Photo: File/PTI)

10 Naxals killed in encounter in Chhattisgarh’s Bijapur, 1 jawan injured

A cache of weapons was recovered from the encounter site. (Photo: Representational)

After Prasar Bharati defies I&B proposal, ministry refuses salary to its staffers

The I&B ministry has been breathing down Prasar Bharati’s neck after it refused to hire the services of two senior journalists recommended by the ministry at an exorbitant package. (Prasar Bharati logo)

INX Media case: CBI to question Karti’s father, ex-finance min P Chidambaram

Reports have emerged that the CBI will soon question Karti Chidambaram's father and former finance minister P Chidambaram in connection with INX Media case. (Photo: File/PTI)

Can’t allow mockery of law: FM after Cabinet clears bill to seize fraudsters' assets

Finance minister Arun Jaitley said the Bill defines fugitive offender as someone against whom a court has issued an arrest warrant for a scheduled offence and who leaves or has left India so as to avoid criminal prosecution, or refuses to return to India to face trial. (Photo: File/ANI)
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
Home Asian Age Andhrabhoomi Financial Chronicle About Us Contact Us Classifieds Book Classifieds Feedback Careers E-Paper Privacy Policy

Copyright © 2015 - 2018 Deccan Chronicle.

Designed, Developed & Maintained By Daksham