CBI custody of Karti Chidambaram crucial, says court

DECCAN CHRONICLE WITH AGENCY INPUTS
Published Mar 2, 2018, 1:05 am IST
Updated Mar 2, 2018, 1:05 am IST
The CBI claimed Karti has to be confronted with the statement of various witnesses including former RBI governor D Subba Rao.
New Delhi: A Delhi court on Thursday allowed custodial interrogation of Karti Chidambaram by the CBI for five days, saying there was a need to unearth the larger conspiracy in the INX Media case and his presence would serve some important purposes connected with the investigation. The court said Karti’s CBI custody was necessary to confront him with documents and co-accused, as well as to probe the role of others involved in the case, while the agency maintained that three mobile phones have been recovered from him which needed to be examined.

The CBI claimed Karti has to be confronted with the statement of various witnesses including former RBI governor D Subba Rao, who had then headed a committee which dealt with the FIPB issue of INX Media before the approval was granted. He was produced before the special CBI judge who allowed him to meet his parents, P Chidambaram and Nalini Chidambaram, both senior advocates, and his lawyers who were present in the courtroom. 

 

Special Judge Sunil Rana noted that the matter was at an initial stage of investigation, which is a very crucial stage, and as per the case diary and day-to-day reports of the probe, the CBI’s claim was based on the ground that there were prima facie material showing his involvement that required further investigation.

