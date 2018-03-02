Bengaluru court rejects bail plea of K'taka Cong MLA's son in assault case

After briefly going missing post the incident, Mohammed Haris Nalapad had voluntarily surrendered to the Cubbon Park Police in Bengaluru on February 19. (Photo: File)

Bengaluru: A Civil and Sessions Court in Bengaluru on Friday denied the bail plea of Mohammed Haris Nalapad, son of Karnataka Congress MLA NA Haris, in an assault case lodged against him in February.

The bail plea of six others who were arrested in the case was also denied by the court.

Special public prosecutor Shyam Sundar representing the complainant said the rejection of bail was a victory to justice and society at large. “The court expressed that there are going to be chances of witnesses getting influenced and the investigation getting coerced,” Sundar told reporters. “The court has come to a conclusion that they do not deserve bail.”

Nalapad and his friends, who are in judicial custody since February 21, had brutally assaulted one Vidvat Loganathan (24) after an altercation took place at a cafe in UB City in Bengaluru on February 17.

After briefly going missing post the incident, Nalapad, who was suspended as the general secretary of the Bengaluru District Youth Congress after the incident, had voluntarily surrendered to the Cubbon Park Police in Bengaluru on February 19.

Amongst others, Nalapad is facing charges under Section 307 of the Indian Penal Code (attempt to murder). Pursuant to being charged, Nalapad had filed a bail application in the Principal City Civil and Sessions Court.

During a previous hearing, advocate Tomy Sebastian, appearing for Nalapad, argued that Vidvat had first attacked Nalapad and his friends, prompting the skirmish.

According to reports, Nalapad and his friends are believed to have also visited Vidvat at the hospital and warned him against filing a complaint.