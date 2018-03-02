search on deccanchronicle.com
Nation, Current Affairs

Bengaluru court rejects bail plea of K'taka Cong MLA's son in assault case

DECCAN CHRONICLE
Published Mar 2, 2018, 5:04 pm IST
Updated Mar 2, 2018, 5:04 pm IST
Nalapad and his friends had brutally assaulted Vidvat Loganathan after an altercation took place at a cafe in Bengaluru's UB City on Feb 17.
After briefly going missing post the incident, Mohammed Haris Nalapad had voluntarily surrendered to the Cubbon Park Police in Bengaluru on February 19. (Photo: File)
 After briefly going missing post the incident, Mohammed Haris Nalapad had voluntarily surrendered to the Cubbon Park Police in Bengaluru on February 19. (Photo: File)

Bengaluru: A Civil and Sessions Court in Bengaluru on Friday denied the bail plea of Mohammed Haris Nalapad, son of Karnataka Congress MLA NA Haris, in an assault case lodged against him in February. 

The bail plea of six others who were arrested in the case was also denied by the court. 

 

Special public prosecutor Shyam Sundar representing the complainant said the rejection of bail was a victory to justice and society at large. “The court expressed that there are going to be chances of witnesses getting influenced and the investigation getting coerced,” Sundar told reporters. “The court has come to a conclusion that they do not deserve bail.”

Nalapad and his friends, who are in judicial custody since February 21, had brutally assaulted one Vidvat Loganathan (24) after an altercation took place at a cafe in UB City in Bengaluru on February 17. 

After briefly going missing post the incident, Nalapad, who was suspended as the general secretary of the Bengaluru District Youth Congress after the incident, had voluntarily surrendered to the Cubbon Park Police in Bengaluru on February 19.

Amongst others, Nalapad is facing charges under Section 307 of the Indian Penal Code (attempt to murder). Pursuant to being charged, Nalapad had filed a bail application in the Principal City Civil and Sessions Court.

During a previous hearing, advocate Tomy Sebastian, appearing for Nalapad, argued that Vidvat had first attacked Nalapad and his friends, prompting the skirmish.

According to reports, Nalapad and his friends are believed to have also visited Vidvat at the hospital and warned him against filing a complaint.

Tags: bengaluru court, mohammed haris nalapad, na haris, bail plea, assault case
Location: India, Karnataka, Bengaluru




ADVERTISEMENT

MOST POPULAR

 

Medics carry out record-breaking five transplants in 36 hours

The hospital has carried out 88 transplants so far this financial year and expects to do 95. It performed the UK’s first successful heart transplant in 1979. (Photo: Pixabay)
 

Holi 2018: 5 things you probably did not know about festival of colours

Holi is an ancient Hindu festival that celebrates the arrival of spring and the victory of good over evil. (Photo: AP)
 

Samsung Galaxy S9 beats Apple iPhone X's display

The Galaxy S9 matches or sets many new Smartphone Display Performance Records, earning DisplayMate’s highest ever A+ grade.
 

Video: Fierce battle between tiger and bear caught on camera in Maharashtra

The bear’s fur protected her from further attack since the hair didn’t let the tiger maintain a grip (Photo: YouTube)
 

Oppo R15 teaser leaked: Sports an iPhone X notch, is this the OnePlus 6?

Oppo R15 render leak (Image: Weibo)
 

Fatty fish could help drastically reduce risk of multiple sclerosis: Study

Fatty fish could help drastically reduce risk of multiple sclerosis. (Photo: Pixabay)
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT

More From Current Affairs

Holi menace: After semen, urine filled balloons hurled at Delhi University students

Two Delhi University students complained that urine filled balloons were thrown at them. (Representational Image | PTI)

Case against Kerala journal Grihalakshmi for featuring breastfeeding model on cover

The cover image with the caption- 'Mothers tell Kerala :- Don’t stare, we want to breastfeed' has caused an uproar on social media last week. (Photo: Facebook Screengrab | Grihalakshmi Magazine)

Following mother’s appeal, Kashmiri militant gives up violence, returns home

Four Kashmiri youths, who had taken to militancy, shunned the path of violence and returned to the mainstream in 2017. (Representational image)

Counting of votes for assembly elections in 3 Northeastern states tomorrow

Counting would begin from 8 am in all the states amid tight security, Election Commission officials said.

Karti’s interrogation to lead to P Chidambaram’s prosecution: Subramanian Swamy

On Abhishek Manu Singhvi's argument that Karti was in no way related to any of the firms named in the case, Subramanian Swamy said that that argument holds no ground. (Photo: ANI)
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
Home Asian Age Andhrabhoomi Financial Chronicle About Us Contact Us Classifieds Book Classifieds Feedback Careers E-Paper Privacy Policy

Copyright © 2015 - 2018 Deccan Chronicle.

Designed, Developed & Maintained By Daksham