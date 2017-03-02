VK Sasikala hasn’t sought transfer to Tamil Nadu: DIG

Chennai: A television set is the only special facility that has been provided to AIADMK General Secretary V.K. Sasikala at the Parappana Agrahara Prison in Bengaluru and she does not enjoy amenities like a separate bathroom, water heater and cot inside her cell.

In reply to a query raised by Chennai-based lawyer MP Rajavelayutham, the DIG (Prisons) at the Parappana Agrahara prison said Ms Sasikala has not submitted any application seeking transfer to a jail in Tamil Nadu.

“The prisoner does not enjoy a separate bathroom or facilities like water heater, air-conditioner, cot and mattress in her cell,” the RTI reply said, adding that the only special facility that has been extended to her is a television set.

Ms Sasikala had made request for such facilities and they were not granted, sources said, adding that the request for a television set was accepted since she heads a political party, the AIADMK. Ms Sasikala is serving four-year imprisonment in the disproportionate assets (DA) case along with her sister-in-law Ilavarasi and nephew V.N. Sudhakaran.

“No such application received from the said convict prisoners,” the DIG said, in response to a question on whether Ms Sasikala will be moved to a prison in Tamil Nadu.

The answer assumes significance in the wake of intense speculation in Tamil Nadu that Ms Sasikala will be transferred to the Puzhal Prison on the outskirts of Chennai.

The DIG also confirmed that Ms Sasikala was allowed to meet her nephew and AIADMK Deputy General Secretary T T V Dinakaran for 35 to 40 minutes on February 20. “As per Karnataka prison manual, every prisoner is allowed to meet their visitors”, said the prison DIG responding to the RTI query whether the facility of meeting visitors is extended to other prisoners as well.