Nation, Current Affairs

Top' Hizb-ul-Mujahedin militant arrested in J&K's Pulwama

DECCAN CHRONICLE. | YUSUF JAMEEL
Published Mar 2, 2017, 11:12 am IST
Updated Mar 2, 2017, 11:12 am IST
The Hizb is a frontline indigenous militant outfit active in Jammu and Kashmir for the last two-and-a-half decades.
Top Hizb-ul-Mujahedin, Bilal Ahmed. (Photo: Twitter/ANI)
 Top Hizb-ul-Mujahedin, Bilal Ahmed. (Photo: Twitter/ANI)

Srinagar: The police in Kashmir have said that a ‘top’ militant, Bilal Ahmed, of Hizb-ul-Mujahedin has been arrested by security forces in southern Pulwama district.

The Hizb is a frontline indigenous militant outfit active in Jammu and Kashmir for the last two-and-a-half decades.

A police spokesman said here that the militant Bilal Ahmed was captured following a tip off in Palpora village of Pulwama by the members of its counterinsurgency Special Operations Group (SOG) who were assisted by Army’s Rashtriya Rifles and the CRPF in the operation launched early Thursday morning.

The arrested militant has been taken to an interrogation centre, the police sources said.

Meanwhile, two persons identified as Abdul Gani Dar and Mudassir Ahmed Rather, both from south Kashmir, were killed when the truck they were travelling was hit by a trailer at Sherbibi Nachalana along the Jammu-Srinagar highway overnight. The police said that efforts are on to arrest the driver of the trailer.

Tags: hizb-ul-mujahedin, militant arrested, indian army, crpf
Location: India, Jammu and Kashmir, Srinagar

Entertainment Gallery

Bollywood stars were snapped at various locations in Mumbai, the most notable one being Sunny Pawar who made an apperance at the Oscars. (Photo: Viral Bhayani)

Sunny Pawar returns after Oscars, Kapoors return from Dubai wedding
Vidya Balan, Arshad Warsi and several other stars were seen at the launch of the book 'The Wrong Turn' written by Sanjay Chopra and Namita Roy Ghose. (Photo: Viral Bhayani)

Vidya, Arshad, other stars come out in style for a book launch
Varun Dhawan and Alia Bhatt were seen on the sets of the reality shows 'Indian Idol' and 'The Voice India' on Tuesday to promote their film 'Badrinath Ki Dulhania.' (Photo: Viral Bhayani)

Alia-Varun bring Badrinath Ki Dulhania flavour on reality shows
Shah Rukh Khan, Saif Ali Khan, Hrithik Roshan and many other celebrities were seen at various events and locations on Monday. (Photo: Viral Bhayani)

Shah Rukh, Hrithik, Saif, other stars are a visual delight
Varun Dhawan, Alia Bhatt and their director Shashank Khaitan were spotted at an event for Singapore Tourism on Monday to promote their film 'Badrinath Ki Dulhania.' (Photo: Viral Bhayani)

Alia, Varun, Shashank get goofy while promoting Badrinath Ki Dulhania
Pleased with the response to their film, the team of the recent war drama 'The Ghazi Attack' held an interaction with the press on Monday. (Photo: Viral Bhayani)

Rana, Kay Kay, Atul and team celebrate response to their film The Ghazi Attack
ADVERTISEMENT

MOST POPULAR

 

UP: From 'chaupal' classes to building an inter college in Rampur

Saranstarted off with five or six children but the word of mouth popularised the classes and within a span of few months the strength of his class rose to 150. (Photo: Representational Image)
 

Watch: Ahead of India-Australia Bengaluru Test, Michael Clarke tries hand at tuk tuk

Michael Clarke shared a 22-second video on his official Facebook page where he is seen driving the much loved auto-rickshaw. (Photo: Screengrab)
 

Luis Enrique to leave Barcelona at end of season

Luis Enrique won eight trophies in his three seasons as Barcelona manager, including a treble in his first campaign and a La Liga and Copa del Rey double last season. (Photo: AFP)
 

You won’t be able to pair Nokia 3310 with a Jio SIM, here’s why

Nokia 3310 is available in four colour variants—Warm Red, Yellow, both with a gloss finish, and matte finished Dark Blue and Grey.
 

Extortionist threatens to kill Alia, arrested after Mahesh Bhatt files complaint

Apart from Alia, Mahesh Bhatt has two more daughters Shaheen and Pooja.
 

Vijay Hazare Trophy:20 wickets in 52.4 overs, MS Dhoni speaks to Eden Gardens curator

After the customary handshakes, MS Dhoni headed straight to Eden Gardens curator Sujan Mukherjee's dugout and engaged in an animated discussion that lasted about five minutes. (Photo: PTI)
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT

More From Current Affairs

‘Support freedom of expression’: Minister slams those who 'abused' Gurmehar

Delhi University student Gurmehar Kaur

Keep defending human rights: Srinivas Kuchibhotla's wife to tech giants

Sunayana Dumala sits at a news conference at Garmin Headquarters in Olathe. (Photo: PTI)

Banks to charge Rs 150 after 4 free cash transactions a month

The bank would also cap the third party cash transactions at Rs 25,000 per day. (Photo: DC)

Karnataka: Confusion over failed link on Day 1 for admission under RTI

For the shock of thousands of parents and students, the department didn't activate the application link on its website, creating chaos across the state. (Representational image)

Karnataka government to control nursery schools

The Marathahalli school incident revealed that franchise-based schools are not regulated by any government department. (Representational image)
ADVERTISEMENT
Home Asian Age Andhrabhoomi Financial Chronicle About Us Contact Us Classifieds Book Classifieds Feedback E-Paper Privacy Policy

Copyright © 2015 - 2017 Deccan Chronicle.

Designed, Developed & Maintained By Daksham