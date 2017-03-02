Nation, Current Affairs

‘Support freedom of expression’: Minister slams those who 'abused' Gurmehar

PTI
Published Mar 2, 2017, 10:29 am IST
Updated Mar 2, 2017, 10:33 am IST
The Union Law Minister said ‘Kaur is a proud daughter of a martyr and we should respect her and her privacy’.
Delhi University student Gurmehar Kaur
 Delhi University student Gurmehar Kaur

New Delhi: Union Minister Ravi Shankar Prasad on Wednesday said the government fully supports freedom of expression while criticising those who "abused" DU student Gurmehar Kaur on the social media.

The Union Law Minister said "Kaur is a proud daughter of a martyr and we should respect her and her privacy".

"All those abuses against her (Kaur) on social media is totally wrong," Prasad, who also holds portfolio of Communications & Information Technology, said.

20-year-old Kaur has been subjected to intense trolling on social media over her stance against RSS-backed student body ABVP and for a video campaign advocating peace between India and Pakistan.

Prasad said the government fully supports freedom of expression for every ordinary Indian who can criticise the government and the prime minister.

However, Prasad asked "those who are talking about freedom of speech, should it allow disintegration of India and Kashmir's independence?" as he added that calling for disintegration of the country is not acceptable.

Kaur, a student of Lady Shri Ram College, affiliated to Delhi University, is the daughter of Captain Mandeep Singh who was killed in a militant attack in Jammu and Kashmir's Kupwara district on August 6, 1999, four days after Pakistani troops withdrew from Kargil.

Tags: gurmehar kaur, abvp, ramjas college clash, ravi shankar prasad
Location: India, Delhi, New Delhi

Lifestyle Gallery

Haitians celebrate the last day of the carnival with drama, song and dance with a mixture of Catholic pre-Lenten festivities and African, Spanish and native cultures. (Photo: AP)

Haitians celebrate the last day of Carnival with colour and dance
Oleksandra Kutas became Ukraine's first wheelchair model when she walked the ramp earlier this month at the New York Fashion Week show for the first time. (Photo: AFP/Instagram - OleksandraKutas)

Ukraine's first wheelchair model transcends barriers
On the last day of carnival men dance wearing cow-bells or folk costumes, as they make their way to neighboring villages and invite the women to dance; the women, in turn, offer the men local delicacies and wine (Photo: AP)

Greeks relive ancient tradition with carnival in Naxos
The carnival is a religious festival dating back more than 200 years in an ongoing pagan-Catholic blend of religious practice in the region (Photo: AP)

Bolivians dance to celebrate pagan-Catholic confluence in carnival
The girl Lola doing a project with her mother Cristi-Smith Jones dresses up as famous black people to commemorate Black History Month. (Photo: Twitter/Cristi-Smith Jones)

Kindergarten girl cutely dresses up as famous women for Black History Month
A picture of a couple getting married in the Mystic aquarium in Connecticut while a whale watches went viral and photoshop professionals made hilarious situations out of it. (Photo: Reddit)

Beluga whale at wedding makes Photoshop artists go insane
ADVERTISEMENT

MOST POPULAR

 

UP: From 'chaupal' classes to building an inter college in Rampur

Saranstarted off with five or six children but the word of mouth popularised the classes and within a span of few months the strength of his class rose to 150. (Photo: Representational Image)
 

Watch: Ahead of India-Australia Bengaluru Test, Michael Clarke tries hand at tuk tuk

Michael Clarke shared a 22-second video on his official Facebook page where he is seen driving the much loved auto-rickshaw. (Photo: Screengrab)
 

Luis Enrique to leave Barcelona at end of season

Luis Enrique won eight trophies in his three seasons as Barcelona manager, including a treble in his first campaign and a La Liga and Copa del Rey double last season. (Photo: AFP)
 

You won’t be able to pair Nokia 3310 with a Jio SIM, here’s why

Nokia 3310 is available in four colour variants—Warm Red, Yellow, both with a gloss finish, and matte finished Dark Blue and Grey.
 

Extortionist threatens to kill Alia, arrested after Mahesh Bhatt files complaint

Apart from Alia, Mahesh Bhatt has two more daughters Shaheen and Pooja.
 

Vijay Hazare Trophy:20 wickets in 52.4 overs, MS Dhoni speaks to Eden Gardens curator

After the customary handshakes, MS Dhoni headed straight to Eden Gardens curator Sujan Mukherjee's dugout and engaged in an animated discussion that lasted about five minutes. (Photo: PTI)
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT

More From Current Affairs

Keep defending human rights: Srinivas Kuchibhotla's wife to tech giants

Sunayana Dumala sits at a news conference at Garmin Headquarters in Olathe. (Photo: PTI)

Banks to charge Rs 150 after 4 free cash transactions a month

The bank would also cap the third party cash transactions at Rs 25,000 per day. (Photo: DC)

Karnataka: Confusion over failed link on Day 1 for admission under RTI

For the shock of thousands of parents and students, the department didn't activate the application link on its website, creating chaos across the state. (Representational image)

Karnataka government to control nursery schools

The Marathahalli school incident revealed that franchise-based schools are not regulated by any government department. (Representational image)

Karnataka: Law for exam offenders not this year, says committee

The Bill seeks to enhance the fine, imposed on those who have been assigned exam work but failed to report to duty, from Rs 1,000 to Rs 2,000 with one-year jail. ((Representational image)
ADVERTISEMENT
Home Asian Age Andhrabhoomi Financial Chronicle About Us Contact Us Classifieds Book Classifieds Feedback E-Paper Privacy Policy

Copyright © 2015 - 2017 Deccan Chronicle.

Designed, Developed & Maintained By Daksham