Mumbai: Cop ‘fat-shamed’ by Shobha De undergoes surgery

Shobha De had used the photo of the MP cop to mock Mumbai police.
Mumbai: The Madhya Pradesh policeman whose weight problem became a subject of online discussion after he was "fat-shamed" by writer-columnist Shobha De on Twitter, today underwent a gastric bypass surgery here.

Dr Muffazal Lakdawala of Saifee Hospital and his team performed the surgery on Daulatram Jogawat, who weighs around 180 kg.

De had tweeted a picture of an overweight Jogawat in uniform, mocking the Mumbai Police for "heavy bandobast" on a polling day.

Mumbai Police promptly pointed out that he was an inspector with the Madhya Pradesh Police.

After these tweets went viral, Dr Lakdawala offered to help Jogawat.

"Jogawats condition will be reviewed by Dr Lakdawala tomorrow and he may be discharged in the next couple of days," said Zoya Suterwala of Saifi Hospital.

Jogawat will have to be on a liquid diet for the next 15 days, Suterwala added.

Gastric bypass surgery is aimed at reducing the volume of the stomach to curb the food intake.

Before the surgery, Jogawat said one wrong tweet had changed his life.

"I am thankful to my senior officers and media for this. A wrong tweet has changed my life," he told PTI.

"I was hurt by the tweet poking fun at me. I put on weight due to a hormonal disorder following a gall bladder operation in 1993," he said.

De, who faced some heat on social media for fat-shaming a person, later tried to make amends.

"No offence intended. MP Police, Consult a dietician, if its an asli, undoctored image doing the round," she said.

