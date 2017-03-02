Nation, Current Affairs

Made-in-India’s supersonic interceptor missile hits target

DECCAN CHRONICLE. | AKSHAYA KUMAR SAHOO
Published Mar 2, 2017, 12:38 am IST
Updated Mar 2, 2017, 2:11 am IST
The missile capable of destroying incoming enemy ballistic missiles at low altitude met all its mission objectives.
It was flight-tested by DRDO in the presence of senior scientists and officials of the Strategic Forces Command.
BHUBANESWAR: India on Wednesday once again proved its prowess in development of indigenous supersonic interceptor by successfully test-firing the self-defence missile from the Abdul Kalam Island, off Odisha coast.

The missile capable of destroying incoming enemy ballistic missiles at low altitude met all its mission objectives. It was flight-tested by DRDO in the presence of senior scientists and officials of the Strategic Forces Command.

This is the second time that the missile was test-fired in less than a month and is part of an effort to put in place a multi-layer missile defence system.

On February 11, an incoming hostile ballistic missile target was successfully intercepted at high altitude, above 50 km of the earth’s atmosphere by an exo-atmospheric interceptor missile off the Odisha coast.

