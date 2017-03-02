Nation, Current Affairs

Karnataka govt scraps Rs 1,800 crore Bengaluru steel flyover project

DECCAN CHRONICLE
Published Mar 2, 2017, 4:30 pm IST
Updated Mar 2, 2017, 5:34 pm IST
The decision is apparently taken after controversy over an alleged diary found during I-T raid on CM's parliamentary secretary.
(Photo: PTI/Representational)
 (Photo: PTI/Representational)

Bengaluru: Karnataka government has scrapped the project to construct a steel bridge flyover in Bengaluru to ease traffic between the city and its international airport.

A decision has been taken to scrap the steel bridge. I have already spoken to the Chief Minister," NDTV quoted Bengaluru city development minister K George as saying.

The decision seems to have been taken after the controversy over an alleged diary that the Income Tax department recovered from Karnataka Chief Minister Siddaramaiah's parliamentary secretary K Govindraju during raids last year.

The diary allegedly has an entry of Rs 65 crores against a mention of a steel bridge. The opposition has alleged that the amount was a bribe paid for the project.

Karnataka BJP chief BS Yeddyurappa has claimed abbreviations of the names of top Congress leaders, including Sonia Gandhi, Rahul Gandhi, Digvijaya Singh and party treasurer Motilal Vohra, were also mentioned in the diary. He alleged that bribes were paid to these leaders.

The project, which required an investment of about Rs 1,800 crore, had faced backlash from the people of Bengaluru as about 812 trees had to be chopped off for the construction of 6.7 km-long steel bridge.

The National Green Tribunal (NGT) had stayed the construction of the bridge following massive protests in the city.

Tags: steel bridge flyover, bengaluru international airport, traffic
Location: India, Karnataka, Bengaluru

Technology Gallery

As an 18-foot (5.5-m) stretch of the 787-9, the 787-10 will deliver the 787 family’s preferred passenger experience and long range with up to 10 per cent better fuel use and emissions than the competition.

Boeing debuts 787-10, a new 330-passenger aircraft
Samsung, in their investigation, concluded faulty battery design to be responsible for the Galaxy Note 7 incidents that made the company to recall 96 per cent of the sold units. (Photo Credits: Screengrab from a YouTube video by Samsung.)

A tour of Samsung’s Galaxy Note 7 testing lab
2007: Apple CEO Steve Jobs unveiling the first iPhone, the iPhone 2G. (Photo: AFP)

Apple iPhone: A decade of evolution
The CES 2017 has been a little different this year. With rising innovations in technology from AR/VR to connected devices and new smartphones to home appliances, the gadget show in Las Vegas has the world tuned in. Check out some of the excitement that showcased on January 6, 2017.

CES: A cocktail of gadgets and technologies showcased in 2017
Top 10 photographs taken from drones providing you with a bird's-eye view. These photos were originally collected and posted by Dronestagram.

Drone photography: Bird's-eye view
The Pokemon Go phenomenon had taken the world by storm. Since its launch in July this year, some bizarre real-life incidents were encountered by many users who had played the game. Here are some weirdest incidents that happened during the year.

Yearender 2016: Pokemon Go blurs line between game and reality
ADVERTISEMENT

MOST POPULAR

 

The connection between having daily orgasms and achieving more success

They feel better about themselves and that boosts confidence (Photo: YouTube)
 

Rohit Sharma talks about his comeback to Team India

Rohit Sharma is not losing his sleep over fighting out for a middle-order slot with Ajinkya Rahane and Karun Nair. (Photo: AP)
 

Rohit Sharma mingles with Team India, Kumble during practice session in Bengaluru

Mumbai boys Ajinkya Rahane and Rohit Sharma were seen having a chat during Team India’s practice session ahead of the second Test against Australia in Bengaluru. (Photo: BCCI Twitter)
 

KL Rahul gives fans close look at Virat Kohli and Team India’s net session

Virat Kolhi was seen practicing against throwdowns from a coaching staff. (Photo: AP)
 

Woman poisons husband's food to avoid having sex with him

Her husband survived but with severe health issues (Photo: Pixabay)
 

WhatsApp update! Now keep your chats organised

After integrating it’s revamped ‘Status’ feature into the app, the company now plans on adding another feature that will apparently allow WhatsApp users to keep their chat-data such as photos, GIFs, messages and videos organised.
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT

More From Current Affairs

TN: People stand in knee deep river water against HC order on Pepsi, Coca Cola

(Photo: PTI/Representational)

HC directs TN govt to consider MLA's ban representation to river sand mining

Sand mining (Photo: PTI/File)

DU row: Nationalism a bad word only in India, says Arun Jaitley

Students and teachers of Delhi University, JNU and Jamia during their protest march against ABVP at North Campus in New Delhi. (Photo: PTI)

I definitely foresee SP and BJP losing in UP polls: Asaduddin Owaisi

AIMIM President Asaduddin Owaisi. (File photo)

AP: Chandrababu Naidu inaugurates new Legislature building in Amaravati

Andhra Pradesh Chief Minister N Chandrababu Naidu. (Photo: Facebook)
ADVERTISEMENT
Home Asian Age Andhrabhoomi Financial Chronicle About Us Contact Us Classifieds Book Classifieds Feedback E-Paper Privacy Policy

Copyright © 2015 - 2017 Deccan Chronicle.

Designed, Developed & Maintained By Daksham