K Chandrasekhar Rao appoints 10 chairpersons to head corporations

Hyderabad: Chief Minister K. Chandrasekhar Rao announced chairpersons for 10 corporations, half of them to Muslim minorities, besides giving one post to party MP K. Kesava Rao’s son K. Viplav Kumar. The CM had promised to fill up 4,000 nominated posts will party leaders and cadre in phases. The delay in filling up posts created uneasiness among party leaders and murmurs were heard that it may affect MLC polls.

The 10 chairpersons are: Mir Inayath Ali Baqri (Hyderabad)—Setwin Shaik Budan Baig (Khammam)—TSIDC. Kondabala Koteswararao (Khammam) — TS Seeds Development Corporation. Syed Abdul Aleem (Nizamabad)—NEDCAP. Mohammed Yousuf Zahid (Warangal)—TS Khadi and Village Industries. K. Viplav (Hyderabad)—TS Urban Finance Infrastructure Development Corporation. Thati Venkateshwarulu—TS Girijan Cooperative Finance Corporation. Syed Akbar Hussain (Karimnagar): TS Minority Finance Corporation.

Bollam Sampath Kumar Gupta —TS Handicrafts Corporation Ltd. Goundla Nagender Goud — TS Education and Welfare Infrastructure Development Corporation.