Nation, Current Affairs

K Chandrasekhar Rao appoints 10 chairpersons to head corporations

DECCAN CHRONICLE.
Published Mar 2, 2017, 2:45 am IST
Updated Mar 2, 2017, 3:19 am IST
K. Chandrasekhar Rao announced chairpersons for 10 corporations, half of them to Muslim minorities.
Telangana CM K. Chandrasekhar Rao
 Telangana CM K. Chandrasekhar Rao

Hyderabad: Chief Minister K. Chandrasekhar Rao announced chairpersons for 10 corporations, half of them to Muslim minorities, besides giving one post to party MP K. Kesava Rao’s son K. Viplav Kumar. The CM had promised to fill up 4,000 nominated posts will party leaders and cadre in phases. The delay in filling up posts created uneasiness among party leaders and murmurs were heard that it may affect MLC polls.

The 10 chairpersons are: Mir Inayath Ali Baqri (Hyderabad)—Setwin Shaik Budan Baig (Khammam)—TSIDC. Kondabala Koteswararao (Khammam) — TS Seeds Development Corporation. Syed Abdul Aleem (Nizamabad)—NEDCAP. Mohammed Yousuf Zahid (Warangal)—TS Khadi and Village Industries. K. Viplav (Hyderabad)—TS Urban Finance Infrastructure Development Corporation. Thati Venkateshwarulu—TS Girijan Cooperative Finance Corporation. Syed Akbar Hussain (Karimnagar): TS Minority Finance Corporation.
Bollam Sampath Kumar Gupta —TS Handicrafts Corporation Ltd. Goundla Nagender Goud — TS Education and Welfare Infrastructure Development Corporation.

Tags: k. chandrasekhar rao
Location: India, Telangana, Hyderabad

Technology Gallery

As an 18-foot (5.5-m) stretch of the 787-9, the 787-10 will deliver the 787 family’s preferred passenger experience and long range with up to 10 per cent better fuel use and emissions than the competition.

Boeing debuts 787-10, a new 330-passenger aircraft
Samsung, in their investigation, concluded faulty battery design to be responsible for the Galaxy Note 7 incidents that made the company to recall 96 per cent of the sold units. (Photo Credits: Screengrab from a YouTube video by Samsung.)

A tour of Samsung’s Galaxy Note 7 testing lab
2007: Apple CEO Steve Jobs unveiling the first iPhone, the iPhone 2G. (Photo: AFP)

Apple iPhone: A decade of evolution
The CES 2017 has been a little different this year. With rising innovations in technology from AR/VR to connected devices and new smartphones to home appliances, the gadget show in Las Vegas has the world tuned in. Check out some of the excitement that showcased on January 6, 2017.

CES: A cocktail of gadgets and technologies showcased in 2017
Top 10 photographs taken from drones providing you with a bird's-eye view. These photos were originally collected and posted by Dronestagram.

Drone photography: Bird's-eye view
The Pokemon Go phenomenon had taken the world by storm. Since its launch in July this year, some bizarre real-life incidents were encountered by many users who had played the game. Here are some weirdest incidents that happened during the year.

Yearender 2016: Pokemon Go blurs line between game and reality
ADVERTISEMENT

MOST POPULAR

 

A herb from Korea can help men last longer during sex

But lifestyle changes are also important (Photo: Pixabay)
 

The simple trick to find out if your woman is cheating on you

The study says that the number of times a woman fakes an orgasm is what tells if she is an infidel. (Photo: Youtube)
 

Amarnath Shrine Board advises women to not wear sarees, but track suits

Children and elderly have been asked not to undertake the yatra.
 

Having sex once a week gives pleasure equal to a Rs 3 million raise

Couples who cuddle more have happier relationships (Photo: Pixabay)
 

Watch: Virat Kohli, Ajinkya Rahane sharpen their catching skills

Ahead of their next Test in Bengaluru, the Indian cricketers, namely Virat Kohli and Ajinkya Rahane, were seen practicing catches. (Photo: AFP)
 

Pakistani girls share ridiculous reasons for being rejected for marriage

Even reading too much was cited as an issue (Photo: AFP)
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT

More From Current Affairs

Karnataka: Tension after Navalgund agitator dies

Tributes being paid to farmer Kallappa Alagawadi

Karnataka: Relief for 2011 KAS appointees

Karnataka Public Service Commission

BS Yeddyurappa to rescue of saffronists in Kerala, slams Communists

B S Yeddyurappa. (Photo: PTI)

Oscar glory for Mangaluru artiste

Oscar statue

Bengaluru: Techies breathe easy, Metro’s Silk Route to KR Puram soon

An artist’s view of the Metro route
ADVERTISEMENT
Home Asian Age Andhrabhoomi Financial Chronicle About Us Contact Us Classifieds Book Classifieds Feedback E-Paper Privacy Policy

Copyright © 2015 - 2017 Deccan Chronicle.

Designed, Developed & Maintained By Daksham