Yeddyurappa to rescue of saffronists in Kerala, slams Communists

DECCAN CHRONICLE.
Published Mar 2, 2017, 3:11 am IST
Updated Mar 2, 2017, 3:33 am IST
Karnataka BJP chief says 14 RSS workers were killed in neighbouring state in the past 10 months.
 B S Yeddyurappa. (Photo: PTI)

Bengaluru: BJP state president B.S. Yeddyurappa asserted that the RSS and its affiliates will not be cowed down by the threats of the ruling CPI(M) in neighbouring Kerala adding that RSS workers were ready to face the Communists.

Participating in a protest rally organized by 'Citizen For Democracy' forum here on Wednesday, Mr. Yeddyurappa alleged that CPI(M) workers are  threatening RSS workers in Kerala.
It has been part of the CPI(M) strategy to eliminate their ideological rivals in Kerala, after the party came to power with as many as 14 killings happening in ten months-all RSS workers. Due the brutal assaults on the RSS, people are rejecting the ideology of the CPI(M), Mr Yeddyurappa added.
Kerala Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan had tried to divide society by delivering a provocative speech during his recent visit to Mangaluru. It was wrong on the part of the state government to support the rally of the Kerala CM in Mangaluru, Yeddyurappa opined.
"In West Bengal, the CPI(M) has ruined the state and is  now trying to test its luck in Karnataka. We should ensure that the CPI(M) does not to get any support here. While carrying out the brutal killings in Kerala, the CPI(M) talks about democracy and Dalit rights when they have no moral right to speak about democracy", Mr. Yeddyurappa remarked.
BJP national spokesperson Meenakshi Lekhi said that the elimination of political opponents has always been the ideology of the CPI(M) in Kerala. There are no human rights in Kerala, Communists are suppressing those who oppose their ideology, she said.
Senior RSS functionary, V. Nagaraj, renowned film director T.S. Nagabharana, senior BJP leaders and former ministers R. Ashok, Katta Subramanya, V. Somanna, Aravind Limbavali, Vishweshwar Hegde Kageri and Suresh Kumar were present during the protest.

