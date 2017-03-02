Ahead of Assembly polls, BJP office in Imphal ransacked

Guwahati: In what has polarised the elections in the trouble-torn frontier state of Manipur, some hooligans, allegedly the activists of left-wing students’ group, ransacked the office of Bharatiya Janata Party in Imphal on Wednesday. The attackers were demanding speedy investigation into alleged extrajudicial killings that have taken place in Manipur over the years.

Though Manipur BJP leaders accused it to be a conspiracy of ruling Congress party, the leaders of Students’ Union of Kangleipak told reporters in Imphal that they went to the BJP office to draw their attention on slow and steady progress in the investigation of extrajudicial killings in alleged fake encounters of Manipur.

“No senior BJP leader with whom we could have registered our protest and concern was present. The activists got agitated and went on rampage,” said the students’ leader. It is significant that Assam finance minister Himanta Biswa Sarma, who is also coordinating the Manipur elections and camping in Imphal, has already announced that BJP will probe all the fake encounter cases of Manipur.