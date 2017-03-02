Nation, Current Affairs

Ahead of Assembly polls, BJP office in Imphal ransacked

DECCAN CHRONICLE. | MANOJ ANAND
Published Mar 2, 2017, 2:54 am IST
Updated Mar 2, 2017, 3:35 am IST
The attackers were demanding speedy investigation into alleged extrajudicial killings that have taken place in Manipur over the years.
Ransacked BJP office in Manipur
 Ransacked BJP office in Manipur

Guwahati: In what has polarised the elections in the trouble-torn frontier state of Manipur, some hooligans, allegedly the activists of left-wing students’ group, ransacked the office of Bharatiya Janata Party in Imphal on Wednesday. The attackers were demanding speedy investigation into alleged extrajudicial killings that have taken place in Manipur over the years.

Though Manipur BJP leaders accused it to be a conspiracy of ruling Congress party, the leaders of Students’ Union of Kangleipak told reporters in Imphal that they went to the BJP office to draw their attention on slow and steady progress in the investigation of extrajudicial killings in alleged fake encounters of Manipur.

“No senior BJP leader with whom we could have registered our protest and concern was present. The activists got agitated and went on rampage,” said the students’ leader. It is significant that Assam finance minister Himanta Biswa Sarma, who is also coordinating the Manipur elections and camping in Imphal, has already announced that BJP will probe all the fake encounter cases of Manipur.

Tags: left-wing students, hooligans
Location: India, Manipur, Imphal

Lifestyle Gallery

Haitians celebrate the last day of the carnival with drama, song and dance with a mixture of Catholic pre-Lenten festivities and African, Spanish and native cultures. (Photo: AP)

Haitians celebrate the last day of Carnival with colour and dance
Oleksandra Kutas became Ukraine's first wheelchair model when she walked the ramp earlier this month at the New York Fashion Week show for the first time. (Photo: AFP/Instagram - OleksandraKutas)

Ukraine's first wheelchair model transcends barriers
On the last day of carnival men dance wearing cow-bells or folk costumes, as they make their way to neighboring villages and invite the women to dance; the women, in turn, offer the men local delicacies and wine (Photo: AP)

Greeks relive ancient tradition with carnival in Naxos
The carnival is a religious festival dating back more than 200 years in an ongoing pagan-Catholic blend of religious practice in the region (Photo: AP)

Bolivians dance to celebrate pagan-Catholic confluence in carnival
The girl Lola doing a project with her mother Cristi-Smith Jones dresses up as famous black people to commemorate Black History Month. (Photo: Twitter/Cristi-Smith Jones)

Kindergarten girl cutely dresses up as famous women for Black History Month
A picture of a couple getting married in the Mystic aquarium in Connecticut while a whale watches went viral and photoshop professionals made hilarious situations out of it. (Photo: Reddit)

Beluga whale at wedding makes Photoshop artists go insane
ADVERTISEMENT

MOST POPULAR

 

A herb from Korea can help men last longer during sex

But lifestyle changes are also important (Photo: Pixabay)
 

The simple trick to find out if your woman is cheating on you

The study says that the number of times a woman fakes an orgasm is what tells if she is an infidel. (Photo: Youtube)
 

Amarnath Shrine Board advises women to not wear sarees, but track suits

Children and elderly have been asked not to undertake the yatra.
 

Having sex once a week gives pleasure equal to a Rs 3 million raise

Couples who cuddle more have happier relationships (Photo: Pixabay)
 

Watch: Virat Kohli, Ajinkya Rahane sharpen their catching skills

Ahead of their next Test in Bengaluru, the Indian cricketers, namely Virat Kohli and Ajinkya Rahane, were seen practicing catches. (Photo: AFP)
 

Pakistani girls share ridiculous reasons for being rejected for marriage

Even reading too much was cited as an issue (Photo: AFP)
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT

More From Current Affairs

Karnataka: Tension after Navalgund agitator dies

Tributes being paid to farmer Kallappa Alagawadi

Karnataka: Relief for 2011 KAS appointees

Karnataka Public Service Commission

Yeddyurappa to rescue of saffronists in Kerala, slams Communists

B S Yeddyurappa. (Photo: PTI)

Oscar glory for Mangaluru artiste

Oscar statue

Bengaluru: Techies breathe easy, Metro’s Silk Route to KR Puram soon

An artist’s view of the Metro route
ADVERTISEMENT
Home Asian Age Andhrabhoomi Financial Chronicle About Us Contact Us Classifieds Book Classifieds Feedback E-Paper Privacy Policy

Copyright © 2015 - 2017 Deccan Chronicle.

Designed, Developed & Maintained By Daksham