Will declare war: Chandrababu Naidu-led TDP frustrated over Budget 2018

Hyderabad: A "frustrated" Chandrababu Naidu-led Telugu Desam Party after the Union Budget presentation on Thursday called for an "emergency meeting" with party leaders on Sunday.

BJP's biggest ally in the south, TDP expressed its unhappiness over the Budget allocations to the state.

The state had lined up a slew of infrastructure projects and a new capital to be built for which it had pinned hopes on getting commensurate financial assistance from the Centre this time.

Soon after the Budget presentation, Chief Minister N Chandrababu Naidu held a tele-conference with party MPs and instructed them to put pressure on the Central government in Parliament over the injustice done to Andhra Pradesh.

"We are going to declare war. We have three options - one is to try and continue, two is our MPs resign and the third is to end the alliance. We will decide in the meeting with the chief minister on Sunday," TDP parliamentarian TG Venkatesh told media.

The chief minister said that he was highly disappointed with the Governement at the Centre, stating that no funds were alloted for various institutions and projects in the state and also for the construction of AP’s capital city Amaravati.

He said that various issues including the Polavaram project and the Duggirajupatnam port in Nellore district were ignored in the Budget.

In lieu of Special Status to AP, the Central government had announced special financial package but funds for it were also not allotted in the Budget.

Chandrababu Naidu had last week hinted at breaking alliance with the BJP.

Addressing a press conference in Amaravati at state secretariat, Naidu said, "If the BJP does not want to continue alliance then the TDP will on its own."

