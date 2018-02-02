search on deccanchronicle.com
Nation, Current Affairs

Will declare war: Chandrababu Naidu-led TDP frustrated over Budget 2018

DECCAN CHRONICLE.
Published Feb 2, 2018, 12:53 pm IST
Updated Feb 2, 2018, 12:59 pm IST
TDP has called for an 'emergency meeting' with party leaders on Sunday.
The TD is highly disappointed at the snub and is in the mood to make its displeasure known to the Centre. (Photo: File)
 The TD is highly disappointed at the snub and is in the mood to make its displeasure known to the Centre. (Photo: File)

Hyderabad: A "frustrated" Chandrababu Naidu-led Telugu Desam Party after the Union Budget presentation on Thursday called for an "emergency meeting" with party leaders on Sunday.

BJP's biggest ally in the south, TDP expressed its unhappiness over the Budget allocations to the state.

 

The state had lined up a slew of infrastructure projects and a new capital to be built for which it had pinned hopes on getting commensurate financial assistance from the Centre this time.

The TD is highly disappointed at the snub and is in the mood to make its displeasure known to the Centre.

Union Budget 2018: Andhra Pradesh CM frustrated, to discuss with MPs

Soon after the Budget presentation, Chief Minister N Chandrababu Naidu held a tele-conference with party MPs and instructed them to put pressure on the Central government in Parliament over the injustice done to Andhra Pradesh.

"We are going to declare war. We have three options - one is to try and continue, two is our MPs resign and the third is to end the alliance. We will decide in the meeting with the chief minister on Sunday," TDP parliamentarian TG Venkatesh told media.

The chief minister said that he was highly disappointed with the Governement at the Centre, stating that no funds were alloted for various institutions and projects in the state and also for the construction of AP’s capital city Amaravati. 

He said that various issues including the Polavaram project and the Duggirajupatnam port in Nellore district were ignored in the Budget.

In lieu of Special Status to AP, the Central government had announced special financial package but funds for it were also not allotted in the Budget.

Chandrababu Naidu had last week hinted at breaking alliance with the BJP.

Addressing a press conference in Amaravati at state secretariat, Naidu said, "If the BJP does not want to continue alliance then the TDP will on its own."

Also Read: Will go our own way if alliance not needed: Chandrababu Naidu warns BJP

Tags: chandrababu naidu, telugu desam party, union budget 2018, arun jaitley, narendra modi, indian economy
Location: India, Telangana, Hyderabad




ADVERTISEMENT

MOST POPULAR

 

Man claims Tindersurfing is the new way to backpack around the world

Tindersurfing is the new travel trend. (Photo: Pexels)
 

Brazilian chef designs stunning cakes with sushi

Sushi cakes are the new must try. (Photo: Pexels)
 

Woman bites into banana infested with 'spider eggs'

Woman left disgusted by bananas after eating one infested with spider eggs. (Photo: Pexels)
 

Celebs, campaigners call for ban on crabs and lobsters being boiled alive

According to experts, crabs boiled alive for eating can remain conscious for more than two minutes. (Photo: Pixabay)
 

Dance your way to a smarter you, researchers say

Dancing can help you stay more focused and make you smarter, researcher say. (Photo: Pixabay)
 

Obesity crisis means stroke victims are getting younger

New statistics show that the middle-aged, between 40 to 69, make up 38 per cent of stroke victims in the UK alone. (Photo: Pixabay)
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT

More From Current Affairs

SC frames 5 questions, refers Jallikattu matter to Constitution bench

PETA alleges that Jallikattu was a blood sport in which bulls were subjected to various types of cruelty. (Photo: Representational/File)

Girl raped in Hyd theatre while watching 'Padmaavat'; 'Facebook friend' held

The girl, who became friends with the accused through Facebook, went to watch the film Padmaavat in Prashanth Theatre when she was allegedly sexually assaulted. (Photo: Representational/File)

Budget 2018: Eye on China, Govt to build tunnel at 13,700 ft in Arunachal

Troops of India and China were locked in a 73-day-long standoff in Doklam last year after the Indian troops stopped construction of a road in the disputed area by the Chinese Army. (Photo: PTI/Representational)

Class 9 boy found dead in Delhi school toilet; son thrashed, allege parents

Tusshar (16) was found unconscious by some students in the bathroom and was taken to a hospital. (Photo: File/Representational)

Union Budget 2018: Andhra Pradesh CM frustrated, to discuss with MPs

Chandrababu Naidu
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
Home Asian Age Andhrabhoomi Financial Chronicle About Us Contact Us Classifieds Book Classifieds Feedback Careers E-Paper Privacy Policy

Copyright © 2015 - 2018 Deccan Chronicle.

Designed, Developed & Maintained By Daksham