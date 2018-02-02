search on deccanchronicle.com
Nation, Current Affairs

Manmohan Singh 'worried' after Union Budget, says fiscal arithmetic 'faulty'

DECCAN CHRONICLE
Published Feb 2, 2018, 8:14 am IST
Updated Feb 2, 2018, 12:31 pm IST
Opposition parties have called the budget as 'election budget' terming it as a complete failure of the Modi government.
However, Manmohan said that he did not blame the budget for 'being motivated by scoring points in elections'. (Photo: PTI/File)
 However, Manmohan said that he did not blame the budget for 'being motivated by scoring points in elections'. (Photo: PTI/File)

New Delhi: Former Prime Minister Manmohan Singh on Thursday said that he was "worried" about the "fiscal arithmetic" of the Union budget terming that the fiscal arithmetic could be at fault.

Opposition tore into Prime Minister Narendra Modi government's last full Budget before the 2019 elections presented on Thursday, with most voicing concerns over the mounting fiscal deficit.

 

The main focus of the budget was agriculture and rural sector with little for the middle class.

Also Read: Union Budget 2018: Key highlights

Reacting to Jaitley's budget, Manmohan Singh said the "fiscal arithmetic is at fault," adding that "reform budget was a much misused word", according to a report in NDTV.

However, he said that he did not blame the budget for "being motivated by scoring points in elections".

Opposition parties have called the budget as "election budget" terming it as a complete failure of the Modi government.

Senior Congress leader and former finance minister P Chidambaram too spoke on the same lines.

"The Finance Minister has failed fiscal consolidation test, this failure will have serious consequences," he said.

Also Read: Budget 2018: Chidambaram says Jaitley failed, consequences will follow

Tags: manmohan singh, union budget 2018, arun jaitley, narendra modi, indian economy
Location: India, Delhi, New Delhi




ADVERTISEMENT

MOST POPULAR

 

Man claims Tindersurfing is the new way to backpack around the world

Tindersurfing is the new travel trend. (Photo: Pexels)
 

Brazilian chef designs stunning cakes with sushi

Sushi cakes are the new must try. (Photo: Pexels)
 

Woman bites into banana infested with 'spider eggs'

Woman left disgusted by bananas after eating one infested with spider eggs. (Photo: Pexels)
 

Celebs, campaigners call for ban on crabs and lobsters being boiled alive

According to experts, crabs boiled alive for eating can remain conscious for more than two minutes. (Photo: Pixabay)
 

Dance your way to a smarter you, researchers say

Dancing can help you stay more focused and make you smarter, researcher say. (Photo: Pixabay)
 

Obesity crisis means stroke victims are getting younger

New statistics show that the middle-aged, between 40 to 69, make up 38 per cent of stroke victims in the UK alone. (Photo: Pixabay)
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT

More From Current Affairs

SC frames 5 questions, refers Jallikattu matter to Constitution bench

PETA alleges that Jallikattu was a blood sport in which bulls were subjected to various types of cruelty. (Photo: Representational/File)

Girl raped in Hyd theatre while watching 'Padmaavat'; 'Facebook friend' held

The girl, who became friends with the accused through Facebook, went to watch the film Padmaavat in Prashanth Theatre when she was allegedly sexually assaulted. (Photo: Representational/File)

Budget 2018: Eye on China, Govt to build tunnel at 13,700 ft in Arunachal

Troops of India and China were locked in a 73-day-long standoff in Doklam last year after the Indian troops stopped construction of a road in the disputed area by the Chinese Army. (Photo: PTI/Representational)

Class 9 boy found dead in Delhi school toilet; son thrashed, allege parents

Tusshar (16) was found unconscious by some students in the bathroom and was taken to a hospital. (Photo: File/Representational)

Union Budget 2018: Andhra Pradesh CM frustrated, to discuss with MPs

Chandrababu Naidu
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
Home Asian Age Andhrabhoomi Financial Chronicle About Us Contact Us Classifieds Book Classifieds Feedback Careers E-Paper Privacy Policy

Copyright © 2015 - 2018 Deccan Chronicle.

Designed, Developed & Maintained By Daksham