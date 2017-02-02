Nation, Current Affairs

Union Budget 2017: Relief for earnings up to Rs 5 lakh

DECCAN CHRONICLE.
Published Feb 2, 2017, 1:07 am IST
Updated Feb 2, 2017, 3:13 am IST
Salaried classes get a chance to recover from note ban.
Finance Minister Arun Jaitley outside Parliament. (Photo: PTI)
 Finance Minister Arun Jaitley outside Parliament. (Photo: PTI)

New Delhi: Softening the demonetisation blow, the Budget for 2017-18 on Wednesday halved the tax to five per cent on incomes up to Rs 5 lakh but proposed a new surcharge of 10 per cent on incomes between Rs 50 lakh and Rs 1 crore and raised duties on cigarettes and pan masala while stepping up allocations for infrastructure, rural, agriculture and social sectors.

While the surcharge alone would net Rs 2,700 crore a year, the finance minister’s give-away on direct tax proposals will result in a loss of Rs 15,500 crore.

a Infographic

The change in the personal income tax rate for individual assessees between Rs 2.5 lakh and Rs 5 lakh income would reduce the tax liability of all persons below Rs 5 lakh to either to zero (with rebate) or 50 per cent of their existing liability. Against the backdrop of demonetisation, the Budget has also barred transaction in cash above Rs 3 lakh.

Small taxpayer gets tax relief
He proposed to levy a surcharge of 10 percent on individuals whose annual  taxable income is between Rs 50 lakhs and Rs 1 crore. The existing surcharge of 15 per cent of tax on people earning more than Rs 1 crore will continue.

However, the Budget has proposed a fee for delayed filing of income tax return. A fee of Rs 5,000 shall be payable, if the return is furnished after the  due date but on or before the December 31 of the assessment year. A fee of Rs 10,000 shall be payable in any other case. But, in a case where the total income does not exceed Rs 5 lakh, the budget proposed that the fee amount shall not exceed Rs 1,000.     

Mr Jaitley said that his proposal to slash personal income tax to 5 per cent on those with income of Rs 5 lakh would reduce their tax liability either to zero (with rebate) or 50 per cent of their existing liability.

“These measures will mean that there would be zero tax liability for people getting income upto Rs 3 lakhs per annum  and the tax liability will only be Rs 2,500 for people with income between Rs 3 and Rs 3.5 lakhs. If the limit of Rs 1.5 lakh under Section 80C for investment is used fully the tax would be zero for people with income of Rs 4.5 lakhs,”  said the finance minister.

He pointed out that all the other categories of tax payers above Rs 5 lakh will also get a uniform benefit of  Rs 12,500 per person.

“The new levy of surcharge of 10% on income levels between Rs 50 lakh and  Rs 1 crore will result in additional tax liability by almost Rs 2.77 lakh at the top end of this income range. For such taxpayers, the increase in tax liability for 2017-18 will be approximately 9.5% over their annual tax liability under the current tax rates,” said Alok Agrawal, Senior Director, Deloitte Haskins & Sells.

Mr Jaitley  said there will be no scrutiny of assessees filing income tax returns for the first time.  Individuals having taxable income up to Rs 5 lakh can just fill up a simple one-page form for filing their tax returns. Meanwhile income tax officers can now reopen tax cases for up to 10 years if search operations reveal undisclosed income and assets of over Rs 50 lakh. Currently, I-T officers can go back up to 6 years to scrutinise the books of accounts of assesses.

Tags: currency demonetisation, union budget 2017-18, arun jaitley
Location: India, Delhi, New Delhi

Lifestyle Gallery

A Netherlands-based designer has been rocking Instagram with her incredible food-inspired fashion accessories. (Photo: Instagram/ @rommydebommy)

These food-inspired handbags will make your mouth water
In one of the most ancient carnivals in Europe, dating from before the Roman empire, companies of Joaldunak (cowbells) made up of residents of two towns, Ituren and Zubieta, parade the streets (Photo: AP)

Colourful images from one of Europe's most ancient carnivals in Spain
Donald Trump capping a pen seems very stylish to the President only because the Internet went all out with their photoshop skills. (Photo: Reddit)

Picture of Trump capping a pen made the internet go berserk
Chinese around the world are celebrating this year's Year of the Rooster according to the Chinese zodiac calendar (Photo: PTI/AP)

Kolkata's Chinese community welcomes year of the rooster
The Madhav Narayan festival is a month long festival where Nepalese worship goddess Swasthini and Lord Shiva. The women pray for a good husband and the others for their longevity. (Photo: AP)

Nepal celebrates Madhav Narayan festival
New York, Cambodia,Thailand and Japan celebrate the Lunar New Year in the most unique fashion. (Photos: AP)

Lunar New Year celebrations across the world
ADVERTISEMENT

MOST POPULAR

 

Baywatch director Seth Gordon impressed with Priyanka, shoots more scenes

The actress currently appears in the hit TV show,
 

Reliance Jio soon to start Direct to Home (DTH) services in India

The set-top box houses an S/PDIF (Sony/Philips Digital Interface Format) port, an ethernet port, an HDMI port, and also a USB port. (Image: GizmoTimes)
 

Shah Rukh Khan voices support for Bhansali, calls for 'discussion' as solution

Shah Rukh Khan
 

Blind Cricket World T20: Defending champions India lose to arch foes Pakistan

The highly charged atmosphere at the World T20 for the blind was typical of any contest between India and Pakistan. (Photo: AFP)
 

I am following what’s transpiring at BCCI, says Shashank Manohar

“I have of course been following developments in regard to the BCCI and the decision of the Indian Supreme Court and will continue to do so over the following weeks,
 

Man blames vegan diet for erectile dysfunction

The man posted that he was on a strict vegan diet and he suffered from erectile dysfunction only after he made the lifestyle change. (Photo: Pixabay)
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT

More From Current Affairs

Union Budget 2017: Railway safety gets large allocation of Rs 1 lakh crore

Jaitley proposed creation of ‘Rashtriya Rail Sanraksha Kosh’ (National Rail Safety Fund) with a corpus of Rs 1 lakh crore.

Union Budget 2017: Allocation for Highways hiked 12 per cent to Rs 64,900

Road transport and highways minister Nitin Gadkari said that the Budget will give a big boost to infrastructure sector, specially highways.(Representational image)

Arun Jaitley kept blending poetry with Budget’s cryptic jargon

Finance Minister Arun Jaitley tabling the Union Budget for 2017-18 in the Parliament in New Delhi on Wednesday. (Photo: PTI)

Union Budget 2017: PPP model for Tier-II airports

The government has decided to offer more airports to private parties for operation and management (O&M). (Photo: Representational Image/AFP)

Merger of Railway Budget with General Budget likely to save Rs 9,500 crore

The merger of the railways budget with the general budget is a historic step, says Jaitley
ADVERTISEMENT
Home Asian Age Andhrabhoomi Financial Chronicle About Us Contact Us Classifieds Book Classifieds Feedback E-Paper Privacy Policy

Copyright © 2015 - 2017 Deccan Chronicle.

Designed, Developed & Maintained By Daksham