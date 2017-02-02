Nation, Current Affairs

Union Budget 2017: Long-term fund to achieve ‘per drop more crop’

DECCAN CHRONICLE.
Published Feb 2, 2017, 2:38 am IST
Updated Feb 2, 2017, 3:19 am IST
Rs 20,000 crore has been announced by the PM as an additional amount to the corpus already set up in Nabard.
nion Finance Minister Arun Jaitley alongwith MoS for Finance and Corporate Affairs, Arjun Ram Meghwal and Santosh Kumar Gangwar during a Post-Budget press conference in New Delhi on Wendnesday. (Photo: PTI)
 nion Finance Minister Arun Jaitley alongwith MoS for Finance and Corporate Affairs, Arjun Ram Meghwal and Santosh Kumar Gangwar during a Post-Budget press conference in New Delhi on Wendnesday. (Photo: PTI)

New Delhi: The government’s decision to double the “long term irrigation fund” to Rs 40,000 crore is in line with its commitment to invest more than Rs 86,000 crore in five years starting from 2016-17. However, the speedy implementation is the key to bring in additional 80.6 lakh hectares under irrigation.

Mr Jaitley said: “A long term irrigation fund has already been set up in Nabard. Honourable Prime Minister Narendra Modi has announced an addition of Rs 20,000 crore to its corpus. This will take the total corpus of this fund to Rs 40,000 crore. A dedicated micro irrigation fund will be set up in Nabard to achieve the goal, ‘per drop more crop’. The fund will have an initial corpus of Rs 5,000 crore.”

Financial Chronicle was the first to report the proposal to create the Rs 5,000 crore micro irrigation fund on January 12.

Last year, Mr Jaitley had announced the creation of the fund to complete 89 pending irrigation projects, which have been languishing for a long time. He had said these projects require Rs 17,000 crore in 2016-17 and Rs 86,500 crore in the next five years. “We will ensure that 23 of these projects are completed before 31st March, 2017,” he had said.

However, when the scheme was rolled out, a committee under the chairmanship of Chhat-tisgarh’s water resou-rces minister found 99 projects for completion by 2019-20 which would ensure irrigation in ex-tra 76.03 lakh hectares.

Out of these 99 projects, 23 priority-I projects with targeted irrigation potential utilisation of 14.53 lakh hectare, are planned to be completed by 2016-17FY and another 31 priority-II projects with targeted irrigation potential utilisation of 12.95 lakh hectare are planned to be completed by 2017-18.

Tags: union budget 2017, long term irrigation fund
Location: India, Delhi, New Delhi

Sports Gallery

Roger Federer holds aloft the Australian Open trophy.

In pics: The best of Australian Open 2017
Tanzania’s Alphonce Simbu stole the show in the men’s race, clocking in at two hours, nine minutes, and 32 seconds. (Photo: DC/ Rajesh Jadhav)

In Pics: The best moments from the Mumbai Marathon 2017
Rahul Dravid announced himself on the international stage with a well-played 95 at Lords’ in 1996, and never looked back from there. (Photo: DC/ Debasish Dey)

Happy Birthday Rahul Dravid: ‘The Wall’ that withered all adversities
India limited-over skipper MS Dhoni is a delight to hear at press conferences. The elegance with which he ducks controversial questions is worth a read. As he celebrates his birthday today, here are instances when Captain Cool justified his epithet. (Photo: PTI)

Check out: MS Dhoni’s sarcastic answers to reporters
We are just four days into 2017, but there have already been a number of swashbuckling centuries scored in Test cricket. Here’s our list of five of the best 100s in 2017 so far. (Photo: AP/ AFP)

First 5 Test centuries of 2017
While PV Sindhu, Sakshi Malik, Deepa Malik clinched medals at the Rio Games, the rise of young Indian golfer Aditi Ashok and gymnast Dipa Karmakar were the highlights of the year 2016. (Photo: AP / BCCI)

Yearender 2016: Successful Indian women athletes this year
ADVERTISEMENT

MOST POPULAR

 

Baywatch director Seth Gordon impressed with Priyanka, shoots more scenes

The actress currently appears in the hit TV show,
 

Reliance Jio soon to start Direct to Home (DTH) services in India

The set-top box houses an S/PDIF (Sony/Philips Digital Interface Format) port, an ethernet port, an HDMI port, and also a USB port. (Image: GizmoTimes)
 

Shah Rukh Khan voices support for Bhansali, calls for 'discussion' as solution

Shah Rukh Khan
 

Blind Cricket World T20: Defending champions India lose to arch foes Pakistan

The highly charged atmosphere at the World T20 for the blind was typical of any contest between India and Pakistan. (Photo: AFP)
 

I am following what’s transpiring at BCCI, says Shashank Manohar

“I have of course been following developments in regard to the BCCI and the decision of the Indian Supreme Court and will continue to do so over the following weeks,
 

Man blames vegan diet for erectile dysfunction

The man posted that he was on a strict vegan diet and he suffered from erectile dysfunction only after he made the lifestyle change. (Photo: Pixabay)
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT

More From Current Affairs

Union Budget 2017: Railway safety gets large allocation of Rs 1 lakh crore

Jaitley proposed creation of ‘Rashtriya Rail Sanraksha Kosh’ (National Rail Safety Fund) with a corpus of Rs 1 lakh crore.

Union Budget 2017: Allocation for Highways hiked 12 per cent to Rs 64,900

Road transport and highways minister Nitin Gadkari said that the Budget will give a big boost to infrastructure sector, specially highways.(Representational image)

Arun Jaitley kept blending poetry with Budget’s cryptic jargon

Finance Minister Arun Jaitley tabling the Union Budget for 2017-18 in the Parliament in New Delhi on Wednesday. (Photo: PTI)

Union Budget 2017: PPP model for Tier-II airports

The government has decided to offer more airports to private parties for operation and management (O&M). (Photo: Representational Image/AFP)

Merger of Railway Budget with General Budget likely to save Rs 9,500 crore

The merger of the railways budget with the general budget is a historic step, says Jaitley
ADVERTISEMENT
Home Asian Age Andhrabhoomi Financial Chronicle About Us Contact Us Classifieds Book Classifieds Feedback E-Paper Privacy Policy

Copyright © 2015 - 2017 Deccan Chronicle.

Designed, Developed & Maintained By Daksham