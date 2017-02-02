Nation, Current Affairs

Union Budget 2017: Hike in crop insurance, a blessing

DECCAN CHRONICLE.
Published Feb 2, 2017, 2:17 am IST
Updated Feb 2, 2017, 3:10 am IST
Coverage under Pradhan Mantri Fasal Bima increased from 30% to 40% to tide over calamities.
The government has increased its spending on PMFBY to Rs 13,240 crore, which the industry believes will help bring more farmers under the insurance cover. (Representational Image)
 The government has increased its spending on PMFBY to Rs 13,240 crore, which the industry believes will help bring more farmers under the insurance cover. (Representational Image)

New Delhi: The hike in crop insurance allocation in the Budget has been hailed by the insurance companies as they see this an opportunity to expand their business.

The government has decided to increase the coverage under the Pradhan Mantri Fasal Bima Yojana from 30 per cent to 40 per cent in 2017-18 and 50 per cent in 2018-19.

The government has increased its spending on PMFBY to Rs 13,240 crore, which the industry believes will help bring more farmers under the insurance cover.

“Indian farmers need risk mitigation mechanism in the form of insurance and PMFBY will compensate them whenever they suffer crop loss during natural disasters,” New India Assura-nce CMD G. Srinivasan said.

New India has underwritten premium of Rs 1,100 crore under the scheme in the  current fiscal so far and it plans to increase it to Rs 2,000 crore in the next financial year.

“The increase in insurance cover under PMFBY will result in increase in premium by 15-20 per cent by the industry in the next fiscal,” National Insurance chairman and managing director Sanath Kumar said.

ICICI Lombard MD & CEO, Bhargav Dasgupta said, “This government has done more to promote insurance as a risk mitigation tool and the decision to increase the coverage under the Pradhan Mantri Fasal Bima Yojana to cover 40 per cent of crop area is a continuation of that approach.

“The budget aims at continuing with the government’s agenda of pursuing an inclusive and long-term development of the economy by focusing on the core enablers, including infrastructure, digitisation, rural development, among others. New initiatives, such as a proposed model on contract farming are a welcome move,” Dasgupta said.

Tags: union budget 2017, pradhan mantri fasal bima yojna
Location: India, Delhi, New Delhi

Entertainment Gallery

Bollywood stars was snapped by shutterbugs at various places on Tuesday. (Photo: Viral Bhayani)

Aamir, Hrithik, Ranveer, Katrina, other stars justify their fashionable tag
Several celebrities from Bollywood were seen at a style awards organised by a Marathi newspaper on Tuesday. (Photo: Viral Bhayani)

Hrithik, Sonam, Tiger, Radhika, others make fashion statement at awards show
Akshay Kumar and Huma Qureshi promoted their upcoming film 'Jolly LLB 2' on the sets of Kapil Sharma's show on Tuesday. (Photo: Viral Bhayani)

Akshay hilariously reprises his Jolly LLB 2 lawyer act on Kapil Sharma's show
Bollywood stars were spotted at the Mumbai airport on Monday. (Photo: Viral Bhayani)

Shah Rukh, Hrithik, Yami, Farhan, other stars impress with their airport looks
Numerous Bollywood stars were snapped in Mumbai, while others roamed around for professional and personal reasons on Monday. (Photo: Viral Bhayani)

Anushka, Parineeti catch a film, other stars stroll around Mumbai
Shah Rukh Khan, Sunny Leone, Nawazuddin Siddiqui, Rahul Dholakia and others were seen at the celebration of their film 'Raees' success on Monday. (Photo: Viral Bhayani)

Shah Rukh Khan and Raees team celebrate success in grand style
ADVERTISEMENT

MOST POPULAR

 

Baywatch director Seth Gordon impressed with Priyanka, shoots more scenes

The actress currently appears in the hit TV show,
 

Reliance Jio soon to start Direct to Home (DTH) services in India

The set-top box houses an S/PDIF (Sony/Philips Digital Interface Format) port, an ethernet port, an HDMI port, and also a USB port. (Image: GizmoTimes)
 

Shah Rukh Khan voices support for Bhansali, calls for 'discussion' as solution

Shah Rukh Khan
 

Blind Cricket World T20: Defending champions India lose to arch foes Pakistan

The highly charged atmosphere at the World T20 for the blind was typical of any contest between India and Pakistan. (Photo: AFP)
 

I am following what’s transpiring at BCCI, says Shashank Manohar

“I have of course been following developments in regard to the BCCI and the decision of the Indian Supreme Court and will continue to do so over the following weeks,
 

Man blames vegan diet for erectile dysfunction

The man posted that he was on a strict vegan diet and he suffered from erectile dysfunction only after he made the lifestyle change. (Photo: Pixabay)
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT

More From Current Affairs

Union Budget 2017: Railway safety gets large allocation of Rs 1 lakh crore

Jaitley proposed creation of ‘Rashtriya Rail Sanraksha Kosh’ (National Rail Safety Fund) with a corpus of Rs 1 lakh crore.

Arun Jaitley kept blending poetry with Budget’s cryptic jargon

Finance Minister Arun Jaitley tabling the Union Budget for 2017-18 in the Parliament in New Delhi on Wednesday. (Photo: PTI)

Union Budget 2017: PPP model for Tier-II airports

The government has decided to offer more airports to private parties for operation and management (O&M). (Photo: Representational Image/AFP)

Merger of Railway Budget with General Budget likely to save Rs 9,500 crore

The merger of the railways budget with the general budget is a historic step, says Jaitley

Union Budget 2017: NDA snatches UPA’s 'poverty' agenda

Rural, agriculture and allied sectors is 24 per cent higher than the previous year (Representational Image)
ADVERTISEMENT
Home Asian Age Andhrabhoomi Financial Chronicle About Us Contact Us Classifieds Book Classifieds Feedback E-Paper Privacy Policy

Copyright © 2015 - 2017 Deccan Chronicle.

Designed, Developed & Maintained By Daksham