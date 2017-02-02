Nation, Current Affairs

Union Budget 2017: Doctors welcome healthcare steps

Published Feb 2, 2017, 3:46 am IST
Sangita Reddy from the Apollo Hospitals Group welcomed measures to strengthen health infrastructure.
The increased allocation to focus on 14 lakh angandwadis to enhance child and maternal health and well-being is a move in the right direction, says Sangita Reddy from the Apollo Hospitals Group.
HYDERABAD: India’s demographic dividend will be redeemed if health is made a priority and the government has taken important steps in this direction, especially on the rural front, experts said about the proposals for the health sector.

Ms Sangita Reddy from the Apollo Hospitals Group welcomed measures to strengthen health infrastructure and the decision to work towards eradicating number of diseases like filaria, leprosy, measles, and tuberculosis in a time-bound manner.

“The increased allocation to focus on 14 lakh angandwadis to enhance child and maternal health and well-being is a move in the right direction. The transformation of 1.5 lakh health sub-centres into health wellness centres will move us towards early intervention and preventive care-based health models,” she said.

“Amendments in the rules for reducing the cost of saving life-saving drugs are positive. In line with the government’s overall commitment to move to a more digital economy, the proposal on Aadhaar-linked health cards for senior citizens is a stepping stone towards achieving the goal of universal health care,” she said.

