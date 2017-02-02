Nation, Current Affairs

Union Budget 2017: Centre to invest more in housing

DECCAN CHRONICLE WITH AGENCY INPUTS
Published Feb 2, 2017, 3:54 am IST
Updated Feb 2, 2017, 3:54 am IST
The National Housing Bank will refinance individual housing loans of about Rs 20,000 crore in 2017-18.
Interest subvention for housing loans has also been announced by the Prime Minister. (Representational Image)
  Interest subvention for housing loans has also been announced by the Prime Minister. (Representational Image)

New Delhi: To boost slowdown-hit real estate sector, the government on Wednesday announced infrastructure status to affordable housing to encourage investment in this segment and offered tax sops for developers sitting on completed unsold inventories. The National Housing Bank will refinance individual housing loans of about Rs 20,000 crore in 2017-18.

To promote affordable homes to everyone, the government also proposed to amend Section 80-IBA, relaxing the condition of period of completion on the project for claiming deduction from the current three years to five years.

“We propose to facilitate higher investment in affordable housing. Affordable housing will now be given infrastructure status, which will enable these projects to avail the associated benefits,” Finance minister Arun Jaitley said.

With surplus liquidity created by demonetisation, he said the banks have already started reducing their lending rates, including those for housing. Interest subvention for housing loans has also been announced by the Prime Minister.

Stating that affordable housing is one of the thrust area of tax proposals, he said: “In my budget proposals last year, I had announced a scheme for profit-linked income tax exemption for promoters of affordable housing scheme which has received a very good response.”

To make this scheme more attractive, Jaitley proposed certain changes in the scheme. “First of all, instead of a built-up area of 30 and 60 sq metre, the carpet area of 30 and 60 sq metre will be counted.”

Moreover, Jaitley said that the 30 sq meter limit will apply only in case of municipal limits of four metropolitan cities while for the rest of the country, including in the peripheral areas of metros, limit of 60 sq meter will apply.

In order to be eligible, the scheme was to be completed in 3 years after commencement, he said, and proposed to extend this period to 5 years. The government also announced tax sops for builders sitting on a huge unsold stocks amid multi-year slowdown in the real estate sector, particularly housing segment.

“At present, the houses which are unoccupied after getting completion certificates are subjected to tax on notional rental income. For builders to whom constructed buildings are stock-in-trade, I propose to apply this rule only after one year of the end of the year in which completion certificate is received so that they get some breathing time for liquidating their inventory,” Jaitley said.

The finance minister also proposed to make a number of changes in the capital gain taxation provisions in respect of land and building. “The holding period for considering gains from immovable property to be long term is 3 years now. This is proposed to be reduced to 2 years. Also, the base year for indexation is proposed to be shifted from April 1, 1981 to April 1, 2001 for all classes of assets including immovable property,” he said.

Tags: national housing bank, section 80-iba
Location: India, Delhi, New Delhi

Business Gallery

Eighth edition of Vibrant Gujarat Summit saw who’s who of corporate India taking part and pledging hundreds of dollars in investments. The 2017 event comes at a time when country was on rating agencies’ radar due to demonetisation. The summit was conceptualised and started by the then Gujarat chief minister Narendra Modi in 2003.

Vibrant Gujarat Global Summit 2017
It is heartening to see our favorite celebs going out of the way and indulging in philanthropy and even in areas of their interest like John Abraham in North East United Football Club, Mahesh Bhupati in Sports365 and many more. But when popular people back startups which are nowhere related makes us commend them for enabling and encouraging the startup India to stand up! Hoping that more celebs and popular people will back innovative startups to enable their dreams; here are top 5 non-related backing by celebs till date:

Shocking: Top 5 weird startup investments by celebs till date
Ther are a few too many cars that are meant to be 'art on wheels'. The ones who have these art pay a hefty amount towards ownership and maintenance. Moreover, owners more often use them to show off their wealth. Scroll ahead to check out some of the most expensive cars available in India with a whopping price tag. (Source: CarDekho)

Yearender 2016: Most expensive cars
Daimler Trucks along with Mercedes-Benz is offering the first fully electric Urban eTruck.

Mercedes shows off its first, fully electric truck
Rolls-Royce has announced the ‘Dawn’ to the luxury convertibles portfolio of Indian cars, Rolls-Royce has joined the game with a price tag of Rs 6.25 crore..

Rolls-Royce Dawn convertible launched in India for Rs 6.25 crore
The low-budget car segment is pretty hot and presently, Kwid, the new entrant from Renault is heavily contending against the well-known veteran Maruti’s Alto. The main elements that differentiate the two cars are fuel efficiency, comfort, design and a few more areas. Check out a detailed comparison between the two low-budget family hatchbacks, which are almost identically priced.

Budget car comparison: Kwid takes on the Alto
ADVERTISEMENT

MOST POPULAR

 

Baywatch director Seth Gordon impressed with Priyanka, shoots more scenes

The actress currently appears in the hit TV show,
 

Reliance Jio soon to start Direct to Home (DTH) services in India

The set-top box houses an S/PDIF (Sony/Philips Digital Interface Format) port, an ethernet port, an HDMI port, and also a USB port. (Image: GizmoTimes)
 

Shah Rukh Khan voices support for Bhansali, calls for 'discussion' as solution

Shah Rukh Khan
 

Blind Cricket World T20: Defending champions India lose to arch foes Pakistan

The highly charged atmosphere at the World T20 for the blind was typical of any contest between India and Pakistan. (Photo: AFP)
 

I am following what’s transpiring at BCCI, says Shashank Manohar

“I have of course been following developments in regard to the BCCI and the decision of the Indian Supreme Court and will continue to do so over the following weeks,
 

Man blames vegan diet for erectile dysfunction

The man posted that he was on a strict vegan diet and he suffered from erectile dysfunction only after he made the lifestyle change. (Photo: Pixabay)
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT

More From Current Affairs

Union Budget 2017: Own a house for EMIs as low as Rs 6,000

Banks have reduced home loan interest rates recently and loans are available for 8.35 per cent,” he pointed out.” (Representational image)

Union Budget 2017: Railway safety gets large allocation of Rs 1 lakh crore

Jaitley proposed creation of ‘Rashtriya Rail Sanraksha Kosh’ (National Rail Safety Fund) with a corpus of Rs 1 lakh crore.

Union Budget 2017: Allocation for Highways hiked 12 per cent to Rs 64,900

Road transport and highways minister Nitin Gadkari said that the Budget will give a big boost to infrastructure sector, specially highways.(Representational image)

Arun Jaitley kept blending poetry with Budget’s cryptic jargon

Finance Minister Arun Jaitley tabling the Union Budget for 2017-18 in the Parliament in New Delhi on Wednesday. (Photo: PTI)

Union Budget 2017: PPP model for Tier-II airports

The government has decided to offer more airports to private parties for operation and management (O&M). (Photo: Representational Image/AFP)
ADVERTISEMENT
Home Asian Age Andhrabhoomi Financial Chronicle About Us Contact Us Classifieds Book Classifieds Feedback E-Paper Privacy Policy

Copyright © 2015 - 2017 Deccan Chronicle.

Designed, Developed & Maintained By Daksham