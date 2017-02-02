Nation, Current Affairs

Union Budget 2017: 13 state-owned oil firms to be merged

DECCAN CHRONICLE.
Published Feb 2, 2017, 4:02 am IST
Updated Feb 2, 2017, 4:02 am IST
Experts have already called the proposed merger a monumental exercise that would be difficult to implement.
“The merger has been doing rounds for last several years but has failed to get concensus. It would need to be seen how it progresses from here,” said industry expert. (Photo: Representational Image/AFP)
  “The merger has been doing rounds for last several years but has failed to get concensus. It would need to be seen how it progresses from here,” said industry expert. (Photo: Representational Image/AFP)

New Delhi: The government has set in motion its plan to create an energy sector behemoth in the country by merging some of the 13 state-owned oil firms to rival global oil and gas giants such as BP, Chevron, ExxonMobil, CNPC and bag larger share of global energy to meet the needs of world's third largest oil consumer.

More than 12 years after a proposal to merge oil PSUs was first mooted by the then oil minister Mani Shankar Aiyar, finance minister Arun Jaitley in his Budget for 2017-18 proposed to “create an integrated public sector ‘oil major’ which will be able to match the performance of international and domestic private sector oil and gas companies.”

While the finance minister did not spell out more details about the proposed merger of oil PSUs, sources said that the oil ministry would now set up a committee to examine the feasibility of the exercise and based on its recommendations go about creating a large public sector oil and gas behemoth with presence in both upstream and downstream activities.  

Experts have already called the proposed merger a monumental exercise that would be difficult to implement given the work culture of different PSUs. “The merger has been doing rounds for last several years but has failed to get concensus. It would need to be seen how it progresses from here,” said industry expert.

Tags: chevron, exxonmobil, cnpc
Location: India, Delhi, New Delhi

World Gallery

A group of ambitious girls Wushu team participated in a martial arts practice session on a snow-covered hillside in Kabul. Afghan members of a Wushu martial arts group led by trainer Sima Azimi (centre) pose for a photograph at the Shahrak Haji Nabi hilltop.

Determined to succeed: Afghan girls learn Wushu martial art
Six people died and eight were injured after gunmen opened fire at a Quebec City mosque, a shooting that Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau condemned as a 'terrorist attack'.

Gunmen open fire at civilians attending evening prayers in Canadian mosque
Massive protests broke out across the United States on Saturday, after President Trump barred immigrants from Iraq, Syria, Iran, Sudan, Libya, Somalia and Yemen, with an executive order. In image, Seattle City Councilwoman and socialist activist Kshama Sawant speaks to the more than 1,000 people gathered at Seattle-Tacoma International Airport, to protest the executive order.

Massive protests across US against Trump's immigration ban
They came by the busload, from cities in places like Iowa, Louisiana and North Dakota. Some felt inspired to march for the first time, while others were veterans of the annual event.

In pics: The 44th-annual 'March for Life' in Washington DC
Trump had signed an executive order telling officials to begin to 'plan, design and construct a physical wall' along the 2,000-mile (3,200-kilometer) US-Mexico border, making good on a central campaign pledge. A border patrol vehicle sits along the US-Mexico border wall in San Ysidro, California. (Photo: AFP)

What US-Mexico border looks like before Donald Trump's wall
Ethnic Chinese Thais offer flowers before prayers at the Leng Nuei Yee Chinese temple in Bangkok, Thailand. Chinese New Year falls on January 28, this year, marking the beginning of the Year of Rooster according to the Chinese lunar calendar.

New Year: Chinese prepare for the year of Fire Rooster
ADVERTISEMENT

MOST POPULAR

 

Baywatch director Seth Gordon impressed with Priyanka, shoots more scenes

The actress currently appears in the hit TV show,
 

Reliance Jio soon to start Direct to Home (DTH) services in India

The set-top box houses an S/PDIF (Sony/Philips Digital Interface Format) port, an ethernet port, an HDMI port, and also a USB port. (Image: GizmoTimes)
 

Shah Rukh Khan voices support for Bhansali, calls for 'discussion' as solution

Shah Rukh Khan
 

Blind Cricket World T20: Defending champions India lose to arch foes Pakistan

The highly charged atmosphere at the World T20 for the blind was typical of any contest between India and Pakistan. (Photo: AFP)
 

I am following what’s transpiring at BCCI, says Shashank Manohar

“I have of course been following developments in regard to the BCCI and the decision of the Indian Supreme Court and will continue to do so over the following weeks,
 

Man blames vegan diet for erectile dysfunction

The man posted that he was on a strict vegan diet and he suffered from erectile dysfunction only after he made the lifestyle change. (Photo: Pixabay)
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT

More From Current Affairs

Union Budget 2017: Centre to invest more in housing

Interest subvention for housing loans has also been announced by the Prime Minister. (Representational Image)

Union Budget 2017: Own a house for EMIs as low as Rs 6,000

Banks have reduced home loan interest rates recently and loans are available for 8.35 per cent,” he pointed out.” (Representational image)

Union Budget 2017: Railway safety gets large allocation of Rs 1 lakh crore

Jaitley proposed creation of ‘Rashtriya Rail Sanraksha Kosh’ (National Rail Safety Fund) with a corpus of Rs 1 lakh crore.

Union Budget 2017: Allocation for Highways hiked 12 per cent to Rs 64,900

Road transport and highways minister Nitin Gadkari said that the Budget will give a big boost to infrastructure sector, specially highways.(Representational image)

Arun Jaitley kept blending poetry with Budget’s cryptic jargon

Finance Minister Arun Jaitley tabling the Union Budget for 2017-18 in the Parliament in New Delhi on Wednesday. (Photo: PTI)
ADVERTISEMENT
Home Asian Age Andhrabhoomi Financial Chronicle About Us Contact Us Classifieds Book Classifieds Feedback E-Paper Privacy Policy

Copyright © 2015 - 2017 Deccan Chronicle.

Designed, Developed & Maintained By Daksham