Stall construction of dam across Pambar: Tamil Nadu CM to Modi

Chennai: Chief Minister O Panneerselvam on Wednesday sought Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s intervention in stopping the work on a reservoir by Kerala across river Pambar.

“The Government of Kerala has proposed to construct a reservoir at Pattisserry across river Pambar, a tributary of the river Amaravathy. This has caused great concern and anxiety among people of Tamil Nadu dependent upon waters of the Cauvery basin, including the Amaravathy, for irrigation and drinking water supply,” the CM said in his letter to Modi. “The government of Kerala may also be advised not to take up any project or works in the Cauvery basin of Kerala without obtaining the prior concurrence of the Government of Tamil Nadu and until the Cauvery Management Board and the Cauvery Water Regulation Committee are constituted and the judicial references are finally settled,” he said.