Nation, Current Affairs

Stall construction of dam across Pambar: Tamil Nadu CM to Modi

DECCAN CHRONICLE.
Published Feb 2, 2017, 6:41 am IST
Updated Feb 2, 2017, 6:48 am IST
The Government of Kerala has proposed to construct a reservoir at Pattisserry across river Pambar, a tributary of the river Amaravathy.
Tamil Nadu Chief Minister O Panneerselvam (Photo: PTI)
 Tamil Nadu Chief Minister O Panneerselvam (Photo: PTI)

Chennai: Chief Minister O Panneerselvam on Wednesday sought Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s intervention in stopping the work on a reservoir by Kerala across river Pambar.  

“The Government of Kerala has proposed to construct a reservoir at Pattisserry across river Pambar, a tributary of the river Amaravathy.  This has caused great concern and anxiety among people of Tamil Nadu dependent upon waters of the Cauvery basin, including the Amaravathy, for irrigation and drinking water supply,” the CM said in his letter to Modi.   “The government of Kerala may also be advised not to take up any project or works in the Cauvery basin of Kerala without obtaining the prior concurrence of the Government of Tamil Nadu and until the Cauvery Management Board and the Cauvery Water Regulation Committee are constituted and the judicial references are finally settled,” he said.

Tags: cauvery management board, o panneerselvam
Location: India, Tamil Nadu, Chennai (Madras)

Entertainment Gallery

Bollywood stars was snapped by shutterbugs at various places on Tuesday. (Photo: Viral Bhayani)

Aamir, Hrithik, Ranveer, Katrina, other stars justify their fashionable tag
Several celebrities from Bollywood were seen at a style awards organised by a Marathi newspaper on Tuesday. (Photo: Viral Bhayani)

Hrithik, Sonam, Tiger, Radhika, others make fashion statement at awards show
Akshay Kumar and Huma Qureshi promoted their upcoming film 'Jolly LLB 2' on the sets of Kapil Sharma's show on Tuesday. (Photo: Viral Bhayani)

Akshay hilariously reprises his Jolly LLB 2 lawyer act on Kapil Sharma's show
Bollywood stars were spotted at the Mumbai airport on Monday. (Photo: Viral Bhayani)

Shah Rukh, Hrithik, Yami, Farhan, other stars impress with their airport looks
Numerous Bollywood stars were snapped in Mumbai, while others roamed around for professional and personal reasons on Monday. (Photo: Viral Bhayani)

Anushka, Parineeti catch a film, other stars stroll around Mumbai
Shah Rukh Khan, Sunny Leone, Nawazuddin Siddiqui, Rahul Dholakia and others were seen at the celebration of their film 'Raees' success on Monday. (Photo: Viral Bhayani)

Shah Rukh Khan and Raees team celebrate success in grand style
ADVERTISEMENT

MOST POPULAR

 

Baywatch director Seth Gordon impressed with Priyanka, shoots more scenes

The actress currently appears in the hit TV show,
 

Reliance Jio soon to start Direct to Home (DTH) services in India

The set-top box houses an S/PDIF (Sony/Philips Digital Interface Format) port, an ethernet port, an HDMI port, and also a USB port. (Image: GizmoTimes)
 

Shah Rukh Khan voices support for Bhansali, calls for 'discussion' as solution

Shah Rukh Khan
 

Blind Cricket World T20: Defending champions India lose to arch foes Pakistan

The highly charged atmosphere at the World T20 for the blind was typical of any contest between India and Pakistan. (Photo: AFP)
 

I am following what’s transpiring at BCCI, says Shashank Manohar

“I have of course been following developments in regard to the BCCI and the decision of the Indian Supreme Court and will continue to do so over the following weeks,
 

Man blames vegan diet for erectile dysfunction

The man posted that he was on a strict vegan diet and he suffered from erectile dysfunction only after he made the lifestyle change. (Photo: Pixabay)
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT

More From Current Affairs

AP CM Naidu inaugurates diaphragm wall works

Andhra Pradesh CM N. Chandrababu Naidu

Union Budget 2017: 13 state-owned oil firms to be merged

“The merger has been doing rounds for last several years but has failed to get concensus. It would need to be seen how it progresses from here,” said industry expert. (Photo: Representational Image/AFP)

Union Budget 2017: Centre to invest more in housing

Interest subvention for housing loans has also been announced by the Prime Minister. (Representational Image)

Union Budget 2017: Own a house for EMIs as low as Rs 6,000

Banks have reduced home loan interest rates recently and loans are available for 8.35 per cent,” he pointed out.” (Representational image)

Union Budget 2017: Railway safety gets large allocation of Rs 1 lakh crore

Jaitley proposed creation of ‘Rashtriya Rail Sanraksha Kosh’ (National Rail Safety Fund) with a corpus of Rs 1 lakh crore.
ADVERTISEMENT
Home Asian Age Andhrabhoomi Financial Chronicle About Us Contact Us Classifieds Book Classifieds Feedback E-Paper Privacy Policy

Copyright © 2015 - 2017 Deccan Chronicle.

Designed, Developed & Maintained By Daksham