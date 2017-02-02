Nation, Current Affairs

‘No one cared, took photos’: Denied help, K’taka youth bled to death after mishap

PTI
Published Feb 2, 2017, 11:21 am IST
Updated Feb 2, 2017, 11:21 am IST
The boy lay bleeding with an agonising pain for about 25 minutes before he was rushed to a hospital nearby by.
The youth who met with an accident was taken to a hospital, but it was too late. (Photo: YouTube screenshot)
 The youth who met with an accident was taken to a hospital, but it was too late. (Photo: YouTube screenshot)

Koppal: In yet another incident of public apathy, an 18-year-old boy succumbed to injuries following a road accident here as onlookers clicked pictures of the bleeding victim.

In the incident caught on camera, the boy lay bleeding with an agonising pain for about 25 minutes before he was rushed to a hospital nearby by.

The video footage that has now gone viral shows the victim lying in a pool of blood crying for help, while some one gives him water.

The incident happened on Tuesday morning when Anwar Ali was cycling to the market where he worked, police said on Wednesday.

He was hit and run over by a state transport bus going to Hubballi from Hosapete.

They said Ali who was rushed to the hospital by an ambulance succumbed to his injuries around 1:30 pm, Ali's brother Riaz said

".. no one came to his help, they were making video and clicking pictures. If someone had cared, my brother could have been saved. More then 15 to 20 minutes were wasted there."

Police have registered a case in this connection. A person who claims to be an eyewitness to the accident said, "People at the spot were shocked and did not know how to help him as the victim was severely injured and was bleeding profusely."

Locals complain that the spot where the incident took place is an accident prone area and authorities have not taken action despite repeated incidents there.

Recently, in a similar incident, a 38-year-old police officer deprived of timely medical help by onlookers succumbed to injuries following an accident in Mysuru.

Karnataka has Good Samaritan law to protect those who provide aid to accident victims.

Tags: photos, public apathy, viral video, cyclist dead
Location: India, Karnataka

