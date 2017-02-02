Narendra Modi’s 3-day Russia trip from June 1

New Delhi: Prime Minister Narendra Modi will visit Russia this year in the beginning of June, the ministry of external affairs (MEA) announced on Wednesday.

Observers point out that the three-day visit from June 1 to 3 will provide India an opportunity at the highest levels to convey to Russian President Vladimir Putin, New Delhi’s concerns on Moscow inching closer to both Beijing and Islamabad despite the decades-long strategic partnership and close friendship that New Delhi and Moscow have shared.

In a statement, the MEA said, “This is to confirm that India has been invited as a guest country at the St. Petersburg International Economic Forum...As a part of this, Prime Minister Narendra Modi will attend the Forum as Guest of Honour.”