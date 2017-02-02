Madras HC orders cops not to harass family members of jallikattu protesters

Chennai: The Madras high court directed the police not to harass the family members of the pro-jallikattu protesters against whom cases were filed in connection with the violence that broke out when the police attempted to disperse the protesters on January 23. Justice R.Mahadevan also asked the Government Pleader to inform all police stations of this court directive.

The judge gave the directive while passing orders on a petition from S.Selvam, who sought a direction to the Arumbakkam police not to harass him for the offences allegedly committed by his son, who is studying in a college.