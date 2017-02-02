Union Budget 2017: Centre, state on same page, gushes Telangana CM

Hyderabad: The TS government is upbeat over the “sector-specific Union Budget.” Telangana’s share in Central tax devolution has increased to Rs 12,036 crore from Rs 10,560 crore. The borrowing limit under FRBM norms has increased from Rs 17,494 crore to Rs 18,659 crore.

Chief Minister K. Chandrasekhar Rao said that many schemes in the Budget match those being implemented by Telangana. The CM felt that TS has an advantage in accessing funds from the sector-specific budget. He asked officials to draft proposals for Central funds for housing, irrigation, agriculture, drinking water schemes, skill development, optic fibre network, cashless economy, roads and urban infra projects.

“The Centre has allocated huge funds to supply drinking water. We have already taken up Mission Bhagiratha for this. We can tap Central funds for this project. The Budget also has huge funds to provide Net connection to villages. We are laying optical fibre cables along with Bhagiratha pipelines. We can seek funds for this also,” Mr Rao said.

The big push for housing in the Budget can be used to build 2.70 lakh 2BHK houses for the poor in the state this year, the Chief Minister added.