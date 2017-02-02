BSF food row: Jawans’s wife claims Army arrested, tortured him

New Delhi: The wife of Army jawan Tej Bahadur Yadav, whose video about the food and working conditions provided by Border Solider Force (BSF) went viral, claimed that her husband was arrested and was mentally tortured.

“He managed to call up today using someone else's phone, told me that he is under arrest, being threatened and mentally tortured,” she said.

Sharmila Yadav, also alleged that the jawan was asked to retire from the force.

“Waited for him on 31st but he didn't come. He called up to say that he was asked to retire,” she was reported as saying.

She further claimed that the retirement was cancelled with in an hour, post which the jawan was arrested.

However, BSF sources have denied the allegations. “Tej Bahadur has not been arrested. The inquiry has found him guilty. While disciplinary action against him has been recommended, it has not been approved yet,” they said.

The sources have further said, “The cancellation of VRS was communicated to Constable Tej Bahadur on 30th Jan 2017 evening only,” adding that “ the voluntary retirement was cancelled as it was pending at the Court of Inquiry for finalisation of its recommendations.”

Tej Bahadur Yadav has been in the news ever since a video of him accusing the BSF of not providing soldiers proper food and basic amenities, went viral on social media.