Arun Jaitley kept blending poetry with Budget’s cryptic jargon

Finance Minister Arun Jaitley tabling the Union Budget for 2017-18 in the Parliament in New Delhi on Wednesday. (Photo: PTI)

New Delhi: Darte hain nayi raah pe kyun chalne se, Hum aage aage chalte hain, aaiye aap (Why are you afraid of this new road, I am leading the way, come with me)”, the hard nosed lawyer and finance minister, Arun Jaitley kept up the tradition of blending poetry with budget’s business jargons.

His poetic barb was aimed at the Opposition, particularly the Congress, which had been flaying the government’s demonetisation move. Presenting the Union budget on Wednesday, Mr Jaitley gave a poetic twist to his ‘pro-poor’ budget.

Amidst cheering and shouts of Irshad, Irshad from the treasury benches, Mr Jaitley sporting a black Nehru jacket, a chocolate coloured kurta and white churidar, went on to put his so called “new normal” and his vision of digital India in verse.

“Iss mod par na ghabra kar tham jaaiye aap, Jo baat nayi hai usay apnaaiye aap (Don’t get nervous and stop at this juncture-adopt what's new).

Giving a poetic twist to the Modi-sarkar’s war on blackmoney, Mr Jaitley said: Nayi duniya hai naya daur hai, nayi hai uumang, Kuch the pahle se tariqe to kuch hain aaj ke rang dhangh. Raushni aake jo andheroon se takdai hai Kaale dhan ko bhi badalna pada aaj apna rang. (It’s a new world, it’s a new regime, new hope and under this bright light the blackmoney was forced to change it's colour).” The recitals were welcomed with a ‘wah-wah’.