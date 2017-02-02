Nation, Current Affairs

Arun Jaitley kept blending poetry with Budget’s cryptic jargon

DECCAN CHRONICLE.
Published Feb 2, 2017, 3:02 am IST
Updated Feb 2, 2017, 3:02 am IST
His poetic barb was aimed at the Opposition, particularly the Congress, which had been flaying the government’s demonetisation move.
Finance Minister Arun Jaitley tabling the Union Budget for 2017-18 in the Parliament in New Delhi on Wednesday. (Photo: PTI)
 Finance Minister Arun Jaitley tabling the Union Budget for 2017-18 in the Parliament in New Delhi on Wednesday. (Photo: PTI)

New Delhi: Darte hain nayi raah pe kyun chalne se, Hum aage aage chalte hain, aaiye aap (Why are you afraid of this new road, I am leading the way, come with me)”, the hard nosed lawyer and finance minister, Arun Jaitley kept up the tradition of blending poetry with budget’s business jargons.

His poetic barb was aimed at the Opposition, particularly the Congress, which had been flaying the government’s demonetisation move. Presenting the Union budget on Wednesday, Mr Jaitley gave a poetic twist to his ‘pro-poor’ budget.

Amidst cheering and shouts of  Irshad, Irshad  from the treasury benches, Mr Jaitley sporting a black Nehru jacket, a chocolate coloured kurta and white churidar, went on to put his so called “new normal” and his vision of  digital India in verse.

“Iss mod par na ghabra kar tham jaaiye aap, Jo baat nayi hai usay apnaaiye aap (Don’t get nervous and stop at this juncture-adopt what's new).

Giving a poetic twist to the Modi-sarkar’s war on blackmoney, Mr Jaitley said: Nayi duniya hai naya daur hai, nayi hai uumang, Kuch the pahle se tariqe to kuch hain aaj ke rang dhangh. Raushni aake jo andheroon se takdai hai Kaale dhan ko bhi badalna pada aaj apna rang. (It’s a new world, it’s a new regime, new hope and under this bright light the blackmoney was forced to change it's colour).” The recitals were welcomed with a ‘wah-wah’.

Tags: arun jaitley, poetry
Location: India, Delhi, New Delhi

Entertainment Gallery

Bollywood stars was snapped by shutterbugs at various places on Tuesday. (Photo: Viral Bhayani)

Aamir, Hrithik, Ranveer, Katrina, other stars justify their fashionable tag
Several celebrities from Bollywood were seen at a style awards organised by a Marathi newspaper on Tuesday. (Photo: Viral Bhayani)

Hrithik, Sonam, Tiger, Radhika, others make fashion statement at awards show
Akshay Kumar and Huma Qureshi promoted their upcoming film 'Jolly LLB 2' on the sets of Kapil Sharma's show on Tuesday. (Photo: Viral Bhayani)

Akshay hilariously reprises his Jolly LLB 2 lawyer act on Kapil Sharma's show
Bollywood stars were spotted at the Mumbai airport on Monday. (Photo: Viral Bhayani)

Shah Rukh, Hrithik, Yami, Farhan, other stars impress with their airport looks
Numerous Bollywood stars were snapped in Mumbai, while others roamed around for professional and personal reasons on Monday. (Photo: Viral Bhayani)

Anushka, Parineeti catch a film, other stars stroll around Mumbai
Shah Rukh Khan, Sunny Leone, Nawazuddin Siddiqui, Rahul Dholakia and others were seen at the celebration of their film 'Raees' success on Monday. (Photo: Viral Bhayani)

Shah Rukh Khan and Raees team celebrate success in grand style
ADVERTISEMENT

MOST POPULAR

 

Baywatch director Seth Gordon impressed with Priyanka, shoots more scenes

The actress currently appears in the hit TV show,
 

Reliance Jio soon to start Direct to Home (DTH) services in India

The set-top box houses an S/PDIF (Sony/Philips Digital Interface Format) port, an ethernet port, an HDMI port, and also a USB port. (Image: GizmoTimes)
 

Shah Rukh Khan voices support for Bhansali, calls for 'discussion' as solution

Shah Rukh Khan
 

Blind Cricket World T20: Defending champions India lose to arch foes Pakistan

The highly charged atmosphere at the World T20 for the blind was typical of any contest between India and Pakistan. (Photo: AFP)
 

I am following what’s transpiring at BCCI, says Shashank Manohar

“I have of course been following developments in regard to the BCCI and the decision of the Indian Supreme Court and will continue to do so over the following weeks,
 

Man blames vegan diet for erectile dysfunction

The man posted that he was on a strict vegan diet and he suffered from erectile dysfunction only after he made the lifestyle change. (Photo: Pixabay)
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT

More From Current Affairs

Union Budget 2017: PPP model for Tier-II airports

The government has decided to offer more airports to private parties for operation and management (O&M). (Photo: Representational Image/AFP)

Merger of Railway Budget with General Budget likely to save Rs 9,500 crore

The merger of the railways budget with the general budget is a historic step, says Jaitley

Union Budget 2017: NDA snatches UPA’s 'poverty' agenda

Rural, agriculture and allied sectors is 24 per cent higher than the previous year (Representational Image)

Union Budget 2017: High agri credit a positive sign, say experts

The expansion of National Agri Markets (e-Nam) from 250 to 585 APMCs is yet another welcome step. (Representational image)

Union Budget 2017: Major thrust for jobs

Women are engaged in canal digging work under the MGNREGA scheme. (Photo: PTI)
ADVERTISEMENT
Home Asian Age Andhrabhoomi Financial Chronicle About Us Contact Us Classifieds Book Classifieds Feedback E-Paper Privacy Policy

Copyright © 2015 - 2017 Deccan Chronicle.

Designed, Developed & Maintained By Daksham