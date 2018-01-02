search on deccanchronicle.com
Nation, Current Affairs

Uttar Pradesh: Woman sells newborn for husband’s treatment

DECCAN CHRONICLE. | AMITA VERMA
Published Jan 2, 2018, 12:59 am IST
Updated Jan 2, 2018, 3:42 am IST
Her husband Harswaroop Maurya was injured after a wall collapsed while he was working at a construction site, around three months ago.
Representational image
 Representational image

Lucknow: In a shocking incident, a woman sold off her newborn son because she needed money for her husband’s treatment.

The incident took place in Bareilly district where Sanju Devi sold her newborn son for Rs 42,000 so that she could pay for her husband’s treatment.

 

Her husband Harswaroop Maurya was injured after a wall collapsed while he was working at a construction site, around three months ago.

Sanju Devi had taken a loan to get her husband, a construction laborer, treated and since Maurya was the sole breadwinner of the family, they were also on the brink of starvation.

A local TV channel reported the incident on Monday after which the local officials swung into action.  “We are making arrangements for the treatment of Maurya and we are also trying to trace the couple to whom the baby was sold. We will get the baby back to the mother at the earliest”, said a senior official and added that all possible help would be provided to the family.

Tags: medical treatment
Location: India, Uttar Pradesh, Lucknow




ADVERTISEMENT

MOST POPULAR

 

Indian Premier League 2018 player retention auction rtm csk mi rr dd srh kkr rcb kxip

While the Indian Premier League 2018 players’ auction will one of the biggest, it will become even more intense as the name of the retained cricketers by the eight IPL teams will be announced on January 4, Thursday. (Photo: BCCI)
 

Now bus shelters are being ‘3D-printed’

On the surface of the frame, there are traces of original ‘inks’ made by 3D printing machine ink nozzles, which is considered to be a mark of 'ecologically aware' luxury items these days.
 

OnePlus releases Face Unlock for OnePlus 5, Oreo 8.0 for 5T — both in Beta

The 5T will also benefit from standard Oreo newbies such as PiP mode, smart text selection and new autofill settings.
 

Virat Kohli, Anushka Sharma go shopping in South Africa, here’s the picture

Newlywed couple Virat Kohli and Anushka Sharma took some time off and were spotted shopping in Cape Town. (Photo: Twitter)
 

Team India cricketer Cheteshwar Pujara takes to Twitter to make special announcement

Cheteshwar Pujara took to social media Twitter, to announce that he and his wife Puja Pabari are expecting their ‘little bundle of joy this year.’ (Photo: Twitter / Cheteshwar Pujara)
 

Here are the most mispronounced words of 2017

Rounding out the top 10 list of mispronounced words in the US are 'bokeh', 'dotard', 'fibromyalgia', 'Namibia', 'nuclear', 'Puerto Rico' and 'Pyongyang'. (Photo: AP)
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT

More From Current Affairs

Rajinikanth launches mobile app, web page to mobilise party volunteers

In a brief one minute video clip, Rajinikanth thanked all those who welcomed his political plunge. He appealed to his fans and general public 'desiring a good political change in Tamil Nadu,' to become members of the association. (Photo: Screengrab)

On humanitarian grounds: India, Pakistan exchange list of prisoners

Committed to addressing humanitarian issues, India shared a list of 250 civilian prisoners and 94 fishermen with Pak; on the other hand, Pakistan also shared a list of 58 civilian prisoners and 399 fishermen lodged in its custody, who are Indians or believed to be Indians. (Photo: File | Representational)

10-yr-old boy hangs self after father scolds him for not taking bath on New Year

According to police officials, the parents, who were waiting for their son for long, broke open the door and found him hanging from a towel on a pipe and immediately rushed him to a government hospital. (Photo: File | Representational)

Delhi traffic crippled as lakhs of people crowd at India Gate

Delhi Traffic Police took to Twitter to warn motorists as the massive gathering of people caused huge traffic in Central Delhi. (Photo: ANI)

No cricket series with Pak unless cross-border terrorism stops: Sushma Swaraj

According to a member present in the meeting, External Affairs Minister Sushma Swaraj clarified that terrorism and cricket can’t go hand in hand. (Photo: AP)
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
Home Asian Age Andhrabhoomi Financial Chronicle About Us Contact Us Classifieds Book Classifieds Feedback Careers E-Paper Privacy Policy

Copyright © 2015 - 2018 Deccan Chronicle.

Designed, Developed & Maintained By Daksham