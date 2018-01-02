search on deccanchronicle.com
Nation, Current Affairs

'Soldiers ought to die', says BJP MP, tenders apology for remark

ANI
Published Jan 2, 2018, 11:01 am IST
Updated Jan 2, 2018, 11:01 am IST
MP Nepal Singh tendered apology for his statement on army jawans while saying, it was misinterpreted.
'I didn't intend to disrespect the army. I am saddened. I apologise for my statement but it didn't say anything like this,' says Nepal Singh. (Photo: ANI)
 'I didn't intend to disrespect the army. I am saddened. I apologise for my statement but it didn't say anything like this,' says Nepal Singh. (Photo: ANI)

New Delhi: Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) MP Nepal Singh on Tuesday tendered apology for his statement on army jawans while saying, it was misinterpreted.

The BJP parliamentarian from Rampur, earlier in the day, sparked a controversy while saying that soldiers ought to die.

 

"I didn't intend to disrespect the army. I am saddened. I apologise for my statement but it didn't say anything like this. I had said that scientists are trying to invent such a device, which can avert the bullet so that soldier can be protected," he said.

Earlier while speaking over recent deaths of Indian Army soldiers in Pakistan ceasefire violations and recent terror attack at a CRPF camp, the BJP MP said, "Ye to roz marenge Army mein, koi aisa desh hai jahan army ka aadmi na marta ho jhagde mein? Gaon mein bhi jhagda hota hai to ek na ek to ghaayal hoga hi! Koi aisi device batao, jisse aadmi na mare? Aisi cheez batao ki goli kaam na kare, use karwa dein. (They will die every day in the Army. Is there any country whose soldiers do not die while fighting? Even in villages if there is a scuffle, at least one person will get hurt. Name a device from which people do not die? Tell one such thing which can stop the bullet)."

Tags: bjp mp nepal singh, army jawans, indian army, pakistan ceasefire violations, crpf camp attack
Location: India, Delhi, New Delhi




ADVERTISEMENT

MOST POPULAR

 

Indian Premier League 2018 player retention auction rtm csk mi rr dd srh kkr rcb kxip

While the Indian Premier League 2018 players’ auction will one of the biggest, it will become even more intense as the name of the retained cricketers by the eight IPL teams will be announced on January 4, Thursday. (Photo: BCCI)
 

Now bus shelters are being ‘3D-printed’

On the surface of the frame, there are traces of original ‘inks’ made by 3D printing machine ink nozzles, which is considered to be a mark of 'ecologically aware' luxury items these days.
 

OnePlus releases Face Unlock for OnePlus 5, Oreo 8.0 for 5T — both in Beta

The 5T will also benefit from standard Oreo newbies such as PiP mode, smart text selection and new autofill settings.
 

Virat Kohli, Anushka Sharma go shopping in South Africa, here’s the picture

Newlywed couple Virat Kohli and Anushka Sharma took some time off and were spotted shopping in Cape Town. (Photo: Twitter)
 

Team India cricketer Cheteshwar Pujara takes to Twitter to make special announcement

Cheteshwar Pujara took to social media Twitter, to announce that he and his wife Puja Pabari are expecting their ‘little bundle of joy this year.’ (Photo: Twitter / Cheteshwar Pujara)
 

Here are the most mispronounced words of 2017

Rounding out the top 10 list of mispronounced words in the US are 'bokeh', 'dotard', 'fibromyalgia', 'Namibia', 'nuclear', 'Puerto Rico' and 'Pyongyang'. (Photo: AP)
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT

More From Current Affairs

Proposed US Bill on H-1B visa has 'onerous conditions', cautions software body

Nasscom said it has flagged its concerns around visa related issues in the US with the senators, Congressmen and the administration, and will engage further in a dialogue over the next few weeks over the proposed legislation. (Photo: Representational/File)

Kamala Mills fire: 18-yr-old student moves Bombay HC, seeks CBI probe

Garv Sud, a city resident studying in the United Kingdom, also urged the court that the culpable homicide charge under Section 304 of the Indian Penal Code be pressed against the owners of Kamala Mills too. (Photo: PTI)

Our stand on terror vindicated: India on US' decision to end aid to Pak

(Photo: File)

Muslims will take over India by 2030, Hindus in 'danger': Rajasthan BJP MLA

The remarks by Banwari Lal Singhal, an MLA from Alwar, in a Facebook post come ahead of a bypoll to the Alwar parliamentary seat on January 29. (Photo: Facebook/Banwari Lal Singhal)

Revenue collection too taxing for BBMP?

Despite Bengaluru being a fast growing city, the BBMP is not able to augment its revenue through property tax, road digging fee, optical fibre laying, advertisement fee and so on. (Photo: DC)
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
Home Asian Age Andhrabhoomi Financial Chronicle About Us Contact Us Classifieds Book Classifieds Feedback Careers E-Paper Privacy Policy

Copyright © 2015 - 2018 Deccan Chronicle.

Designed, Developed & Maintained By Daksham