Nation, Current Affairs

Kamala Mills fire: 18-yr-old student moves Bombay HC, seeks CBI probe

PTI
Published Jan 2, 2018, 10:22 am IST
Updated Jan 2, 2018, 10:22 am IST
14 people were killed in the December 29 fire tragedy at an upscale pub at the Kamala Mills compound.
Garv Sud, a city resident studying in the United Kingdom, also urged the court that the culpable homicide charge under Section 304 of the Indian Penal Code be pressed against the owners of Kamala Mills too. (Photo: PTI)
 Garv Sud, a city resident studying in the United Kingdom, also urged the court that the culpable homicide charge under Section 304 of the Indian Penal Code be pressed against the owners of Kamala Mills too. (Photo: PTI)

Mumbai: An 18-year-old student on Monday approached the Bombay High Court, seeking a CBI investigation into the December 29 fire tragedy at an upscale pub at Kamala Mills compound in central Mumbai in which 14 people died. 

Garv Sud, a city resident studying in the United Kingdom, also urged the court that the culpable homicide charge under Section 304 of the Indian Penal Code be pressed against the owners of Kamala Mills too. 

 

"The petition was filed today. We will wait for it to come up for hearing once the high court resumes after the vacation on January 4," Sud's lawyer Prakash Wagh said. 

"It is not enough to just book the owners of '1 Above' pub for culpable homicide and negligence. The owners of Kamala Mills are equally responsible for the incident. The CBI should be asked to probe the incident," the petition said. 

The Mumbai Police today arrested two managers of the '1 Above' pub, but the main accused - the pub's owners - are still at large.

Tags: mumbai fire, kamala mills fire, 1 above pub, bombay hc, cbi investigation
Location: India, Maharashtra, Mumbai (Bombay)




