Trouble for Kerala govt, minister faces vigilance probe over cashew scam

DECCAN CHRONICLE
Published Jan 2, 2017, 5:51 pm IST
Updated Jan 2, 2017, 6:16 pm IST
Congress had raised corruption allegations to the tune of Rs 10 crore against J Merykutty Amma.
Cashew development minister J. Mercykuttyamma.
Thiruvananthapuram: Trouble is brewing for the LDF government in Kerala as a vigilance probe has been ordered against its minister J. Meryckutty Amma over allegations of corruption.

V. D. Satheesan of the Congress had raised corruption allegations to the tune of Rs 10 crore against the cashew development minister J. Mercykutty Amma in the Kerala Assembly in October 2016.

Read: Cashew scam letter false, says minister J Mercykutty Amma

The minister in question had rubbished the allegation and said she was ready to step down if the charges were proven.

Satheesan had alleged that the Cashew Corporation incurred a loss of Rs 6.87 crore in importing 3,900 metric tonnes of cashew nut. A loss of Rs 3.47 crore was incurred while importing 2000 metric tonnes of cashew nut by Capex.

He said those heading these two public sector entities were tainted. Satheesan alleged that the government had rejected the tender of the CB Commodities quoting US $ 1584 per metric tonne and Excel Scientific for supplying cashew for US$1689 per metric tonne.

Later, cashew was purchased from Olam India for US$1858 per metric tonne within ten days. The money was given to the company without third party quality check. It was later found that there was more than 15 percent unusable cashew in the consignment.

