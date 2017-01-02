Telanagana: Private hospitals to treat staff, pays Rs 484 crore

Hyderabad: The TS government has released Rs 484 crore to the Aarogyasri Healthcare Trust, allowing the Employees Health Insurance Scheme to be implemented by corporate hospitals in the city. Eighteen major corporate hospitals have signed a memorandum of understanding with the government to provide special packages for state government employees.

A senior administrator of a private hospital said, “The corporate hospitals were not agreeing to the rates which were being offered by the government to the small private hospitals. The matter was held back for two-and-a-half years. The employees were upset that there was no final conclusion despite their willingness to opt for insurance schemes. A special package has been finally worked out which will allow them to treat the employees."