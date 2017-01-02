Nation, Current Affairs

Mulayam meets EC officials, stakes claim over SP's election symbol bicycle

DECCAN CHRONICLE / PTI
Published Jan 2, 2017, 6:40 pm IST
Updated Jan 2, 2017, 6:43 pm IST
Mulayam was accompanied by close aides Amar Singh and Shivpal Yadav to the Election Commission’s office.
Samajwadi Party supremo Mulayam Singh Yadav said the cycle symbol was his signature. (Photo: PTI)
 Samajwadi Party supremo Mulayam Singh Yadav said the cycle symbol was his signature. (Photo: PTI)

New Delhi: Samajwadi Party supremo Mulayam Singh Yadav on Monday went to the Election Commission and staked claim over the party’s ‘cycle’ symbol.

Mulayam was accompanied by close aides Amar Singh and Shivpal Yadav, who had reached Delhi to fine tune the strategy to ensure that the symbol remains with them ahead of assembly polls in the state.

"Cycle symbol is ours," asserted Mulayam earlier on Monday and asked party cadres to focus on winning the assembly elections likely to be announced any day now.

Mulayam, who postponed the SP convention scheduled in Lucknow on January 5, said, "No one can accuse me of wrongdoing. I have never indulged in corruption or betrayed anyone. Cycle symbol is ours."

Chief Minister Akhilesh Yadav, who on Sundday sought to take control over the SP, remained closeted with his confidants and is expected to meet party leaders and legislators at this residence in Lucknow.

Sources said Ram Gopal might represent Akhilesh when he takes up the symbol issue with the EC.

In a series of tweets, SP leader Shivpal Yadav, the warring uncle of Akhilesh, maintained that Mulayam is the SP national president even now.

Shivpal gave no reasons for the abrupt postponement of the party convention, but insiders said perhaps the Mulayam camp was apprehensive of a poor turnout compared to the massive gathering at the "convention" held by Ram Gopal Yadav on Sunday. The convention was declared illegal and unconstitutional by Mulayam.

The Samajwadi Party on Sunday split down the middle with the faction headed by Chief Minister Akhilesh removing Mulayam as party chief and appointing him in his place at a convention in which the group claimed support of the majority of legislators and district units.

The two sides had engaged in mutual recriminatory expulsions with the convention called by Ram Gopal removing Akhilesh's warring uncle Shivpal as state party chief, and showing the door to "outsider" Amar Singh, who has been blamed for the feud in the Yadav clan.

Mulayam had retorted by again expelling his cousin Ram Gopal for six years along with national vice president Kiranmoy Nanda, who chaired the convention, and general secretary Naresh Agarwal for taking part in it.

Tags: mulayam, election commission, akhilesh yadav, samajwadi party, cycle
Location: India, Delhi, New Delhi

Technology Gallery

The Pokemon Go phenomenon had taken the world by storm. Since its launch in July this year, some bizarre real-life incidents were encountered by many users who had played the game. Here are some weirdest incidents that happened during the year.

Yearender 2016: Pokemon Go blurs line between game and reality
The latest entrant in the online streaming video service arena has brought out an offer that consumers just cannot refuse.

Yearender 2016: Popular Video Streaming Services
DJI Mavic Pro | Camera: 12MP | Video: 4K at 30 FPS | Max Flight Time: 27 minutes | Max Speed: 40mph in Sport mode without wind | Notable attributes: battery life, portability

Yearender 2016: The drone story
Fitness trackers have come a long way. They are much more than glorified pedometers. Let's take a look at the best fitness bands of 2017.

Yearender 2016: Keeping fit with these bands
Here are the best smartwatches that were launched in 2016. All entries in this list will work with both iPhone and Android smartphones. Although Android Wear smartwatches can work with an Apple iPhone, they will not deliver the same functionality as when connected to an Android smartphone.

Yearender 2016: Keeping time, the smart way
2016 has been a year full of incredible and unexpected launches when it comes to action cameras. Thus, it can be tricky to find the right camera for you. (In picture: Graava camera)

Yearender 2016: All the action on these cameras
ADVERTISEMENT

MOST POPULAR

 

Pak airlines air hostess arrested in Canada for shoplifting

Pakistan International Airlines. (Photo: Representational Image/AFP)
 

From Karan Johar to Shahid Kapoor, everyone loves this actress!

The host of the show, Karan Johar, also confessed to loving the actress Shahid-Mira are already smitten by.
 

Photos: MS Dhoni cheers Jharkhand boys against Gujarat in Ranji Trophy semis

MS Dhoni has been actively involved with Jharkhand's campaign this season as a mentor. (Photo: PTI)
 

US: Dog attacks family trying to dress it in sweater, 3 hurt

Police say animal control officers shot it with a tranquilizer gun, but it managed to get back into the house. (Photo: Repesentational Image)
 

Check out the world’s first sex machines museum in Prague

The various machines are used for different purposes that are explained at the museum to all its visitors
 

RGV at it again! Mocks Chiranjeevi's latest look from Khaidi No.150

Though, most stars have chosen to ignore his internet criticism, pushing him aside like an irrelevant troll, RGV has persisted with ample rejuvenation.
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT

More From Current Affairs

Supreme Court questions Centre over transfer of HC judges

The bench was headed by Chief Justice of India T S Thakur. (Photo: PTI)

BJP lashes at Uttarakhand CM over his proposed hunger strike in Delhi

Uttarakhand Chief Minister Harish Rawat. (Photo: PTI)

Job opportunities in MP reduced by 28 per cent after notes ban: Cong

The Congress on Monday claimed that demonetisation has led to reduction in job opportunities in Madhya Pradesh. (Photo: PTI/Representational)

UP not interested in family drama, will vote for development: BJP

Prime Minister Narendra Modi addressed the Parivartan rally in Lucknow, Uttar Pradesh. (Photo: ANI/Twitter)

NRIs need to show old notes to Customs at airport

(Representational Image.
ADVERTISEMENT
Home Asian Age Andhrabhoomi Financial Chronicle About Us Contact Us Classifieds Book Classifieds Feedback E-Paper Privacy Policy

Copyright © 2015 - 2017 Deccan Chronicle.

Designed, Developed & Maintained By Daksham