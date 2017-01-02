Nation, Current Affairs

This massive rally proves who will win UP elections, says Modi in Lucknow

Modi said that SP and BSP have united to oppose the note ban,
Prime Minister Narendra Modi speaking at the Lucknow rally (Photo: ANI Twitter)
Lucknow: Prime Minister Narendra Modi addressed a ‘Parivartan rally’ at Ambedkar ground in Uttar Pradesh on Monday amid a bitter feud in the Samajwadi Party rocking the state.

“I have never seen such a good turnout for a rally in my life, not even when I was campaigning to be the Prime Minister of the country”, Modi said at the rally.

He added that from this turnout, it can be clearly ascertained as to who would win the UP elections.

"This (Lucknow) is the home of Atal Bihari Vajpayee. Many great people like him have spent their entire lives here," Modi added.

"For 14 years (of non-BJP governments) Uttar Pradesh has been forced into vanvaas (exile) from development," Modi said.

The PM said that in order to change the future of the country, the future of UP has to be changed first.

Modi demanded to know from the Samajwadi Party government why sugarcane farmers in the state have still not been paid.

"I can understand that two parties may be engaged in political fights. But politics should not be played with the people. It is unfortunate that development is not priority for the rulers here," the Prime Minister added.

Stating that SP and BSP never agree on any issue, Modi said they have come together to defeat him. "Have you ever seen BSP and SP together? When BSP says the sun is rising, SP will say sun is setting. But both agree on 'Modi hatao'," Modi said.

Alleging that SP and BSP were not against black money and corruption, the PM said these parties want him removed because of his crusade against it.

Modi urged the people to vote for UP's development, forgetting caste and creed.

Taking a dig at Congress, Modi said some parties are no longer even visible in UP.

“One party is trying to establish their son in the state for the last 15 years, but has still not understood the problem,” Modi stated mocking Rahul Gandhi.

As for Samajwadi Party, Modi remarked that it is busy in trying to save the family from splitting.

The PM claimed that in contrast, the ‘high command’ of the BJP are the people of India.

Union Ministers and MPs representing Uttar Pradesh at the Centre have also reached Lucknow to take part in the rally.

Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) president Amit Shah, senior leaders Rajnath Singh, Kalraj Mishra and Uma Bharti are among those attending the rally.

The people from every nook and corner of the state including Awadh, Kanpur and Brij regions have already started arriving in Lucknow despite the winter chill.

The rally is seen as a culmination of the four Parivartan yatras carried out by the BJP in the state recently.

It will be the first rally by Prime Minister Modi after the expiry of 50-day grace period of demonetisation on December 30.

The Prime Minister in a televised address to the nation on New Year's Eve announced several measures for the rural and urban poor, small businesses, farmers and senior citizens.

