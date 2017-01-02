Nation, Current Affairs

Kerala-born entrepreneur Shaikh Rafik Mohammed is Kyrgyzstan major general

DECCAN CHRONICLE. | AMIYA MEETHAL
Published Jan 2, 2017, 5:10 am IST
Updated Jan 2, 2017, 5:10 am IST
Man from Kozhikode left state at young age, visited last in 2007.
Shaikh Rafik Mohammed
 Shaikh Rafik Mohammed

Kozhikode: Kerala-born entrepreneur Shaikh Rafik Mohammed, 42, has been appointed Major General of Kyrgyzstan, in a first for an Indian in the Central Asian country.  

Mr Mohammed assumed the prestigious post in the presence of defence minister Ali Mirza at an official ceremony held in Kyrgyzstan. He holds Kyrgyzstan nationality, conferred by former President Kurmanbek Saliyevich Bakiyev, whom he had met in his late-20s while working in Iran.

Mr Mohammed, who heads Gammon Middle East in Saudi Arabia, used to be an adviser to Kyrgistan President and the latest appointment is in recognition of his contributions to the country, sources in Dubai said.

Rafik, known as Rafi here is the son of Late Abdul Hameed and Fathima of Eravannur, 12 km from Kozhikode. He had studied up to Class VII at local AMPL School, Eravannur. According to his sister Rukhiya K.M, Rafik left for Mumbai at the age of 20 and then to Gulf. “We are all elated by his elevation to the prestitgious post. He called us on Saturday and we spoke a lot. Mr Mohammed’s last visit to Kozhikode was in 2007,” Ms Rukhiya told this newspaper. Mr Mohammed, who has an Iranian wife, has made it big from a humble background. His father was a fisherman and struggled to make two ends meet.

Mr Mohammed’s neighbour and distant relative, Mr Azis Master U.P., says he maintains a warm relation with his birthplace. “It was Rafik who gave `25 lakh for the construction of a madrasa recently. Similarly he will reach out to anyone in time of need,” Mr Azis master said.

Sources said that Mr Mohammad keeps cordial relations with major political leaders of Kerala. He holds Kyrgyzstan nationality conferred by its former President Kurmanbek Saliyevich Bakiyev whom he casually met in his 20s while working in Iran. Later, he became the adviser to Mr Bakiyev.

Dubai reports said Mr Mohammed, after selling the successful project to the Iranian government, went to Kyrgyzstan and presented a similar project to Mr Kurmanbek, then a governor who was preparing to contest presidential elections.

After Kurmanbek won the election, he appointed young Rafik as his chief adviser - a milestone in his career.

He developed wide network of friends in the Central Asian country, which has witnessed a rapid flow of foreign investment and reversal of socialist mode of development to a capitalist mode of production, reports said.

Tags: shaikh rafik mohammed, major general of kyrgyzstan
Location: India, Kerala

Lifestyle Gallery

Each week, patients at the Support Hospital of Brasilia receive visits from a special breed of therapist: dogs trained to help them recover from disease or injury. (Photo: AP)

Dogs provide therapy in a Brazilian hospital
Social media activity went up this year and with it the number of bizarre challenges on the internet also saw a rise with people putting codoms on their heads and having A4 size waist (Photo: Facebook)

Yearender 2016: Weirdest internet challenges of 2016
With the most number of hugs in a minute and the highest dunk of a biscuit in tea by a bungee jumper, 2016 was a year of bizarre and innovative efforts making it into record books (Photo: Facebook/YouTube)

Yearender 2016: Weirdest world records
The year 2016 has been an eventful one. Here are some truly bizarre discoveries and inventions that managed to grab the attention of people across the globe and made the world a more interesting place.

Yearender 2016: Weirdest discoveries and inventions that went viral
While everything that glitters made a come back in 2016, trends like hidden rainbow hair and hologhraphic lip gloss ruled as social media became a platform for spreading the word (Photo: Instagram)

Yearender 2016: Hottest beauty trends this year
The Melanin Goddess dazzled the world of fashion this year while Indian acid attack survivor Reshma Qureshi gave hope with her appearance at NY Fashion Week, a year when people made news on the fashion circuit for good initiatives as well as the wrong reasons (Photo: AFP/Instagram/Facebook)

Yearender 2016: Making news on the ramp
ADVERTISEMENT

MOST POPULAR

 

Usain Bolt calls-in MUTV after Manchester United victory

Usain Bolt believes that the Red Devils were starting to look like their old selves. (Photo: AFP)
 

Indian sportspersons wish fans a Happy New Year

Both PV Sindhu and Sakshi Malik came into the limelight by virtue of being the only two Indians to win medals at the Rio Olympics. (Photo: PTI)
 

Far away from Bollywood, Katrina follows her heart over diet charts!

Katrina with her sister (Courtesy: Facebook/ KatrinaKaif).
 

Alabama man catches his wife in bed with her lover, attacks him

The helpless victim, however, tries to defend himself. (Photo: YouTube Screengrab)
 

Kareena rings in the New Year with cousin Ranbir, Karisma and Saif

It is also being reported that Kareena and Taimur will accompany him for the shooting schedule of his film 'Chef,' in Europe.
 

BJP, Shiv Sena fight over Salman Khan now

Shelar brings up blackbuck incident, Shiv Sena followers involve Modi.
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT

More From Current Affairs

TN Cong Committee to take part in DMK’s protest against Jallikattu ban

Tamil Nadu Congress Committee (TNCC) leaders will participate in the January 3 protest to be staged by DMK in Madurai district. (Photo: PTI/File)

We're sure people in UP will reject confused SP and opt for BJP, says Naqvi

Union Minister Mukhtar Abbas Naqvi (Photo: PTI)

Haryana: Shoe hurled towards Kejriwal in Rohtak, Delhi CM blames Modi

A man on Sunday threw a shoe at Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal while he was addressing a rally against demonetisation in Rohtak, Haryana. (Photo: ANI/Twitter)

Govt will implement GST in 2017, digitised economy India's future: Jaitley

Finance Minister Arun Jaitley. (Photo: PTI/File)

Can't reveal whether Jaitley, CEA were consulted before note ban: RBI

The monetary policy regulator also did not disclose if the decision to demonetise currency notes worth Rs 20 lakh crore was opposed by any official or minister. (Photo: File)
ADVERTISEMENT
Home Asian Age Andhrabhoomi Financial Chronicle About Us Contact Us Classifieds Book Classifieds Feedback E-Paper Privacy Policy

Copyright © 2015 - 2017 Deccan Chronicle.

Designed, Developed & Maintained By Daksham