India seeks access to ‘spy’ Jadhav and Ansari in Pak jail

PTI
Published Jan 2, 2017, 3:26 am IST
Updated Jan 2, 2017, 3:26 am IST
The Pakistani security forces had arrested Jadhav from Balochistan in March.
 Alleged Indian spy Kulbhushan Jadhav. (Photo: Videograb)

New Delhi: Renewing its demand, India on Sunday asked Pakistan for consular access to Kulbhushan Jadhav, arrested on charges of espionage, and Nehal Ansari, who was caught for illegally entering the country from Afghanistan apparently to meet a girl he had befriended online.

India called for consular access to the two after it exchanged with Pakistan the lists of their citizens including civil prisoners and fishermen languishing in each other’s jails as per provisions of the bilateral Consular Access agreement.

The External affairs ministry said India remains committed to address on “priority” with Pakistan the humanitarian matters, including those pertaining to prisoners and fishermen in each other’s country.

“In this context, we await from Pakistan confirmation of nationality of those in India’s custody who are otherwise eligible for release and repatriation.

“We also await consular access to those Indian nationals in Pakistan’s custody for whom it has so far not been provided including Hamid Nehal Ansari and Kulbhushan Jadhav,” the MEA said in a statement.

The Pakistani security forces had arrested Jadhav from Balochistan in March and alleged that he was a serving officer in the Indian Navy and deputed to the Research and Analysis Wing (RAW).

Jadhav has been accused by Pakistan of planning ‘subversive activities’ in the country.

Tags: kulbhushan jadhav, hamid nehal ansari, consular access
Location: India, Delhi, New Delhi

