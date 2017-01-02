Delhi police constable shoots himself dead outside SC premises

New Delhi: A Delhi Police head constable working at the Supreme Court shot himself dead on Monday morning at an entrance to the building in New Delhi.

According to reports, Chand Pal, who was assigned to the team managing security at the court killed himself using his service weapon.

He had arrived for work at 7 am. Chand Pal was posted with the court’s security wing. The incident took place near gate G of the court, said ANI.

The cause of the suicide was not known yet, an officer said, adding crime and forensic teams were on the spot.

Police will be questioning Chand Pal's family members and colleagues to ascertain the reasons for him taking the extreme step.

More details are awaited.