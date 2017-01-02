Nation, Current Affairs

After Akhilesh becomes 'SP chief', Mulayam postpones Jan 5 convention

DECCAN CHRONICLE WITH AGENCY INPUTS
Published Jan 2, 2017, 9:28 am IST
Updated Jan 2, 2017, 9:42 am IST
The party split earlier on Sunday with a national convention declaring Akhilesh the new national president.
Samajwadi Party supremo Mulayam Singh Yadav (Photo: PTI)
 Samajwadi Party supremo Mulayam Singh Yadav (Photo: PTI)

Lucknow: Mulayam Singh Yadav on Monday postponed the January 5 national convention of the party, a day after his son and Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Akhilesh Yadav was anointed the party’s national chief by Ramgopal Yadav.

Admitting that he has taken a 'tough' stand, Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Akhilesh Yadav on Sunday justified the turn of events in the Samajwadi Party.

"Sometimes to protect the ones you love you must make the right decision. What I did today was a tough decision but one that I had to take," Akhilesh tweeted.

Meanwhile, the battle between the two factions of the Samajwadi Party is likely to reach the Election Commission's office tomorrow, with Akhilesh camp hinting that it will stake a claim to the party's symbol 'cycle'.

Sources said the new president has to approach the Election Commission according to the party's convention, claiming to be the real Samajwadi Party chief and stake claim on the party symbol.

As per the party's constitution, the president of the party allots symbols in election.

The party split earlier on Sunday with a national convention declaring Akhilesh the new national president, a post that was held by his father Mulayam Singh Yadav.

The convention also made Mulayam the Samajwadi Party's patron.

Tags: mulayam singh yadav, ramgopal yadav, akhilesh yadav, samajwadi party, sp feud
Location: India, Uttar Pradesh, Lucknow

Related Stories

Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Akhilesh Yadav. (Photo: PTI)

Decision to become SP chief was tough, but had to be taken: Akhilesh

The party split earlier on Sunday with a national convention declaring Akhilesh the new national president
02 Jan 2017 7:57 AM
Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister and newly-elected party’s national president Akhilesh Yadav and party general secretary Ram Gopal Yadav during the Samajwadi Party national convention in Lucknow on Sunday. (Photo: PTI)

SP splits as Akhilesh Yadav stages a coup on Mulayam, declared chief

This is the biggest offensive by the Chief Minister who has been fighting his father and uncle with support from his other uncle.
02 Jan 2017 1:05 AM

World Gallery

Yearender 2016: Barack Obama, the end of an era!

Yearender 2016: Barack Obama, the end of an era!
From Syrian civil war to US elections, a glimpse into the year that was!

Yearender 2016: The world this year
A typhoon has lashed the northern Philippines, killing at least six people and forcing more than 380,000 in several provinces to abandon Christmas celebrations at home and move to safer ground.

Typhoon Nock-Ten ravages Philippines
The incidents of Islamophobia -- which include attacks on Muslims, intimidation, hate crime incidents as well as vandalism of mosques and Muslim businesses-- have only increased in number and frequency in the year 2016.

Yearender 2016: The rise of Islamophobia
Multiple ground assaults and a deluge of air strikes shrank the Islamic State group's ‘caliphate’ to a rump and decimated its fighters in 2016 but the organisation still remains a potential threat.

Yearender 2016: The year ISIS 'caliphate' buckled
Syrian army took complete control of Aleppo after the last rebel fighters were evacuated from the city, handing President Bashar al-Assad his biggest victory of the war. Syrians celebrate in the northern Syrian city of Aleppo, after the army said it has retaken full control of the country's second city.

Aleppo battle ends after four years of seige
ADVERTISEMENT

MOST POPULAR

 

WhatsApp virus on the run: Indian defence, security forces send out high alert

The files in the attachment are programmed to steal login credentials and banking details like passwords and PIN numbers.
 

Delhi: Man dies after smashing beer bottle on his own head during party

He allegedly was in an inebriated state following which he got involved in a fight over playing the music of his choice, the police said. (Photo: Representational Image)
 

ASUS X00GD with 4850mAh battery shows up on TENNA

Rose Gold variant of ASUS X00GD spotted on TENNA
 

Usain Bolt calls-in MUTV after Manchester United victory

Usain Bolt believes that the Red Devils were starting to look like their old selves. (Photo: AFP)
 

Indian sportspersons wish fans a Happy New Year

Both PV Sindhu and Sakshi Malik came into the limelight by virtue of being the only two Indians to win medals at the Rio Olympics. (Photo: PTI)
 

Far away from Bollywood, Katrina follows her heart over diet charts!

Katrina with her sister (Courtesy: Facebook/ KatrinaKaif).
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT

More From Current Affairs

Why did you not mention Muslims who were part of Shivaji’s army: Owaisi to PM

AIMIM chief Asaddudin Owaisi. (Photo: File)

'Stop firing, we want to conduct the funeral', J&K mosque tells Pak forces

16-year-old Tanweer was killed during firing from Pakistani side on Friday. (Photo: AP/Representational Image)

Jharkhand mine collapse: 2 more bodies recovered, toll rises to 18

People gather near the coal mine in Godda, Jharkhand, where several workers are trapped, after it collapsed on Thursday evening. (Photo: PTI)

Decision to become SP chief was tough, but had to be taken: Akhilesh

Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Akhilesh Yadav. (Photo: PTI)

TN Cong Committee to take part in DMK’s protest against Jallikattu ban

Tamil Nadu Congress Committee (TNCC) leaders will participate in the January 3 protest to be staged by DMK in Madurai district. (Photo: PTI/File)
ADVERTISEMENT
Home Asian Age Andhrabhoomi Financial Chronicle About Us Contact Us Classifieds Book Classifieds Feedback E-Paper Privacy Policy

Copyright © 2015 - 2017 Deccan Chronicle.

Designed, Developed & Maintained By Daksham