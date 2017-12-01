Supreme Court to hear plea for prosecution of Gujarat CM in criminal case

New Delhi: Ahead of the crucial Assembly polls, the Supreme Court will hear on Friday a writ petition filed by advocate Kaushik Chandrakantbhai Vyas for a probe by a special investigation team into the alleged role of the Gujarat Chief Minister Vijaybhai Rupani in the suicide of five members of a family in Rajkot.

Mr Vyas also sought protection against the ‘illegal activities’ of the CM, who by ‘abusing his official position is threatening the petitioner’ and has scuttled the investigation by the police in the suicide of Bharat Mansinhbhai Nepali and his family members, involved in a land dispute.