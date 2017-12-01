search on deccanchronicle.com
Nation, Current Affairs

Supreme Court to hear plea for prosecution of Gujarat CM in criminal case

DECCAN CHRONICLE.
Published Dec 1, 2017, 1:32 am IST
Updated Dec 1, 2017, 2:25 am IST
Mr Vyas also sought protection against the ‘illegal activities’ of the CM.
Gujarat Chief Minister Vijay Rupani
 Gujarat Chief Minister Vijay Rupani

New Delhi: Ahead of the crucial Assembly polls, the Supreme Court will hear on Friday a writ petition filed by advocate Kaushik Chandrakantbhai Vyas for a probe by a special investigation team into the alleged role of the Gujarat Chief Minister Vijaybhai Rupani in the suicide of five members of a family in Rajkot.

Mr Vyas also sought protection against the ‘illegal activities’ of the CM, who by ‘abusing his official position is threatening the petitioner’ and has scuttled the investigation by the police in the suicide of Bharat Mansinhbhai Nepali and his family members, involved in a land dispute.

Tags: vijay rupani, criminal case




ADVERTISEMENT

MOST POPULAR

 

Watch: When Prabhas' Baahubali made its presence felt at an NBA game in Orlando

Prabhas in a still from 'Baahubali: The Conclusion.'
 

Pakistani girl forced to live as a recluse due to a leg weighing 10 kg

Tahira needs help from family members to climb stairs and has been forced to drop out of school due to her condition (Photo: Pixabay)
 

Russian man dies after removing pin from grenade to pose for picture

Police suspect that Alexander didn’t actually expect the grenade to detonate until he threw it (Photo: YouTube)
 

Here's Matthew Hayden's take on Cheteshwar Pujara, Murali Vijay, KL Rahul,Virat Kohli

Matthew Hayden recently spoke on India batsmen Murali Vijay and KL Rahul, and said that the duo would be natural choices when playing abroad.(Photo: AFP / PTI / BCCI )
 

Apple iPhone X review: A new beginning for the next iPhone

From being the first one to master the touchscreen to now being the first ones to go with a full front display and eliminating the home button and fingerprint scanner, Apple has set a benchmark with its Anniversary Edition iPhone X this year. Apple states that the iPhone X will set the path for the future mobile phone.
 

Cruel man pours cold water on his dog before leaving her in the snow to die

A petition with over 1000 signatures is seeking action against the man (Photo: YouTube)
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT

More From Current Affairs

Hyderabad: FASTag made must for new cars

FASTag

Hyderabad: City decked for Milad-un-nabi

Mecca Masjid is illuminated for Milad-un-Nabi, the birthday of Prophet Muhammad, which is to be celebrated on Saturday in the city. (Photo: DC)

Hyderabad : ‘Faulty’ admissions at school opposed

school

Youth actively involved in pigeon rearing in Hyderabad

Pigeons

Hyderabad: Schools get more time to submit details of fee

School
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
Home Asian Age Andhrabhoomi Financial Chronicle About Us Contact Us Classifieds Book Classifieds Feedback Careers E-Paper Privacy Policy

Copyright © 2015 - 2017 Deccan Chronicle.

Designed, Developed & Maintained By Daksham