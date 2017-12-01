search on deccanchronicle.com
Ready to pay price for better India, says Modi

DECCAN CHRONICLE.
Published Dec 1, 2017, 12:46 am IST
Updated Dec 1, 2017, 12:46 am IST
No one can stop my govt taking ‘irreversible’ decisions: PM Modi.
Prime Minister Narendra Modi speaks during the Hindustan Times Leadership Summit in New Delhi. (Photo: PTI)
New Delhi: Launching a scathing attack on the earlier UPA government, Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Thursday said he was ready to pay a “big political price” for bringing about systemic changes in the country and asserted that no one would be able to stop his government from taking “irreversible” decisions. Mr Modi, addressing a media event here, said at the time the NDA came to power in 2014, India was counted among the “fragile five” nations globally and the country’s economy, banking system and governance structure were in a poor shape.

However, his government had managed to make a turnaround, drawing worldwide recognition for having done so, he added. The Prime Minister listed the achievements of his government in a slew of sectors and highlighted the steps taken to contain black money and corruption, as well as on improving the banking system, governance and the overall lives of ordinary people. “I am aware of the big political price I will have to pay for the steps I have taken, the path I have chosen and the destination I want to take the country to. But I am ready for it,” he Modi said talking about the "legacy" left behind for the NDA by the UPA government.

