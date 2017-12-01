search on deccanchronicle.com
Nation, Current Affairs

Obama calls for religious tolerance, says India must nurture its Muslims

PTI
Published Dec 1, 2017, 2:03 pm IST
Updated Dec 1, 2017, 2:33 pm IST
I had emphasised the need for religious tolerance and right to practice one's own faith during talks with Modi in 2015, he says.
Former US President Barack Obama at the HT Leadership Summit in New Delhi on Friday. (Photo: PTI)
 Former US President Barack Obama at the HT Leadership Summit in New Delhi on Friday. (Photo: PTI)

New Delhi: India needs to cherish and nurture its Muslim population that is integrated and considers itself Indian, former US president Barack Obama said in Delhi on Friday.

It is an idea that needs to be reinforced, the former president said at the Hindustan Times Leadership Summit.

Obama said he had emphasised the need for religious tolerance and the right to practice one's own faith during closed door talks with Prime Minister Narendra Modi during his last trip to India in 2015.

The 44th US president, who held office between 2009 and 2017, had made similar comments during a public interaction on the last day of his visit, which had come against the backdrop of controversy over religious conversions.

"There's a counter narrative taking place, at all times, but it's particularly pronounced now... in Europe, US and sometimes in India where those old tribal impulses reassert themselves under leaders who try to push back and under leaders who try to exploit them," Obama said.

Responding to an India-specific question, Obama referred to India's "enormous Muslim population", which is successful, integrated and thinks of itself as Indian.

That is unfortunately not always the case in some other countries, Obama added.

Referring to India, he said, "And that is something that needs to be cherished and nurtured, cultivated. It's important to continue reinforcing it."

Answering a question on terrorism emanating from Pakistan, Obama said, "We had no evidence that Pakistan was aware of Osama bin Laden's presence there but that is something obviously we looked at."

Tags: muslim population, us president barack obama, hindustan times leadership summit, osama bin laden
Location: India, Delhi, New Delhi


Related Stories

Barack Obama in Delhi, to address young Indian leaders, likely to meet Modi


ADVERTISEMENT

MOST POPULAR

 

Vodafone offering 20GB extra data on RED postpaid plans

The telecom sector has become the fiercest in terms of competition, as major network providers are poised at winning more subscribers by offering data plans and free voice calling at dirt cheap prices.
 

Samsung reportedly working on first truly bezel-less smartphone

A patent dated May 2017 shows how the company will develop such a phone by bending the screen 180 degrees and stretching it up to the rear panel of the phone.
 

Roped in as Test captain for MS Dhoni, here’s what Virat Kohli told team for 1st time

Virat Kohli on Thursday revealed a pep talk he gave to the Indian team during the Adelaide Test against Australia, where he led the country for the first time.(Photo: AP)
 

Watch: When Prabhas' Baahubali made its presence felt at an NBA game in Orlando

Prabhas in a still from 'Baahubali: The Conclusion.'
 

Pakistani girl forced to live as a recluse due to a leg weighing 10 kg

Tahira needs help from family members to climb stairs and has been forced to drop out of school due to her condition (Photo: Pixabay)
 

Russian man dies after removing pin from grenade to pose for picture

Police suspect that Alexander didn’t actually expect the grenade to detonate until he threw it (Photo: YouTube)
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT

More From Current Affairs

Delhi HC dismisses bizman Moin Qureshi's plea against ED arrest

The government has also refuted Qureshi's allegations that he was unauthorisedly detained by the ED in the money laundering case, saying he was arrested under statutory provisions of the Prevention of Money Laundering Act and remanded to ED custody by a competent trial court. (Photo: ANI/Twitter)

Delhi HC asks Arnab Goswami to respect Shashi Tharoor's silence on wife's death

The high court also asked Goswami and Republic TV to send an advance notice to Tharoor for his views before airing any news in connection with his wife's death case. (Photo: File)

Cong questions Amit Shah for calling himself a Hindu, says he's a Jain

BJP national president Amit Shah. (Photo: Sunoj Ninan Mathew/File)

Aircel-Maxis case: ED raids premises of P Chidambaram's relative in Chennai

ED raids premises of S Kailasam, maternal uncle of P Chidambaram’s son Karti, at Tenaympet. (Photo: PTI/File)

UP CM Adityanath orders speedy probe into murder of Kanpur journalist

Navin Gupta was sprayed with bullets when he came out of a public toilet and succumbed to injuries while being rushed to a hospital. (Photo: ANI/Twitter)
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
Home Asian Age Andhrabhoomi Financial Chronicle About Us Contact Us Classifieds Book Classifieds Feedback Careers E-Paper Privacy Policy

Copyright © 2015 - 2017 Deccan Chronicle.

Designed, Developed & Maintained By Daksham