Number of AIDS cases still very high in Tamil Nadu

Chennai: Even after an increase in the level of awareness about AIDS in India, Tamil Nadu is still among the six high-prevalence states in India, with major challenges being lack of awareness, social stigma related to AIDS/HIV and youngsters remaining reluctant to test themselves for AIDS, says officials at Tamil Nadu State AIDS Control Society (TANSACS).

Every year more than four lakh people are tested and counselled for HIV in Tamil Nadu. Tamil Nadu has AIDS testing centres at all district headquarters with more than 55 Antiretroviral therapy (ART) centres and 750 Integrated (Voluntary) and Confidential Counselling and Testing Centres (ICTC) under the National AIDS Control Programme at district level government hospitals and medical colleges across the state. But as per the latest comprehensive survey by UNDP, HIV and AIDS are a serious challenge for the state with more than 1.5 lakh-infected people.

In India, Tamil Nadu with 1.43 lakh People Living with HIV (PLHIV) has a prevalence of 0.27 than the national average of HIV infected population. Even after an increase in the level of awareness about AIDS in India, Tamil Nadu is still among the six high-prevalence states in India, according to the latest comprehensive survey undertaken by UNDP.

“There is a large section of HIV affected people who were detected late because they were uneducated and had believed quacks who promised a cure for HIV. Though regular monthly check-up, with everyday pills, can help an HIV infected person against the misconception that HIV can only lead to death, lack of awareness kills people earlier. As people are unaware of the fact that medication can help the infected person survive, HIV’s prevalence is high in the state, especially among the rural population”, said Dr K Senthil Raj, Project Director, TANSACS.

However, a large number of youngsters who are educated also fail to receive timely treatment because of the social stigma that AIDS is transmitted through sex, which is a taboo subject in some cultures.

“Though there are various programmes launched to prevent and control AIDS, people refuse to voluntarily get themselves tested at AIDS control centres. The main reason being the social stigma related to AIDS as the fear surrounding the growing HIV epidemic in the 1980s persists even today. The syndromes’ association with behaviours that large numbers of people still disapprove of such as homosexuality, drug use, sex work or infidelity is leading to its increased prevalence”, said Anitha Arockiasamy, President, India Home Health Care.

As testing for HIV cannot be mandated, National Aids Control Organisation has launched the 90-90-90 strategy to fight the high prevalence. This aims to ensure that 90% of persons living with HIV (PLWH) worldwide should know their HIV status, 90% of diagnosed PLWH should be on antiretroviral therapy (ART) and 90%of PLWH on ART should be virally suppressed by the year 2020.

TB poses higher risk for HIV patients

The latest reports by the medical journal The Lancet suggests that young people with HIV may now have near-normal life expectancy because of improvement in treatments. But co-infection can kill people earlier than the HIV itself, especially TB. An estimated 2.3 million people living with HIV are co-infected with hepatitis C virus (HCV) globally as per WHO.

As per the data available with TANSACS, there are around 80,000 patients at government hospitals and more than 70,000 patients at private hospitals in the State. But with 90 percent of AIDS mortalities due to late detection and improper detection, TB also accounts for a major section of mortalities.

“The risk of developing active tuberculosis is estimated to be 26 and 31 times greater in people living with HIV than in those who are HIV-negative. As the infection passes through sputum, HIV infected people can catch it easily due to low immunity and air-borne transmission of disease. Therefore, such infections need to be checked in HIV patients”, said Dr Ranjith Veeramani Thangavelu, senior assistant surgeon at Government hospital of Thoracic Medicine.

Survive long with medication and lifestyle changes

Certain factors can slow the course of the condition, allowing most infected people the opportunity to live long and relatively healthy lives. While starting HIV antiretroviral treatment early is significant, ART3 and lifestyle changes can increase life expectancy for AIDS survivors, say health experts.

Recent data from TANSACS reveals that an HIV/AIDS patient can survive for more than 25 -30 years after being detected with AIDS if a regular monthly check-up along with life-long medication of ART3 is followed.

“The HIV virus attacks the WBCs in the body of an individual which affects the immunity of the person. However, the life expectancy can be increased if the daily pill prescribes as part of ART3 is taken regularly. It reduces the effect of HIV on the WBCs and increases the lifespan,” said Dr N Kumarasamy, a specialist in Infectious Disease and HIV Medicine.

He adds that lifestyle changes such as a balanced diet and regular exercise can improve the quality of life of an HIV patient.